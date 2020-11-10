Crawdads Corner: Recap of unique year

Welcome back to Crawdads Corner! It’s been a weird year, not only for us at the Crawdads but for everyone around the globe. Typically, by this time of year, we would’ve hosted our 70 games and taken a little breather as a staff in September before hitting the ground running as we plan for next season. This year had not followed that pattern in the slightest and this week we wanted to give you a look at what this unique 2020 had been like for us.

Everything was on as planned going into March, when COVID first arrived on a national scale, first forcing the NBA to shut down. Within 48 hours, all major sports including, Minor League Baseball, had announced similar plans to delay indefinitely. At the time, we were about a month away from Opening Day and were optimistic that play would start up at the end of May but as the spring dragged on into summer, the reality began to sink in that we were not going to have a season. Crawdads games make up a vast majority of our revenue, and we were forced to pivot to find new ways to generate business to keep our staff employed. We were faced with a challenge of not just looking at ourselves as a baseball team but as an events facility and are proud to say that our staff rose to meet the challenge.