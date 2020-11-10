Crawdads Corner: Recap of unique year

Welcome back to Crawdads Corner! It’s been a weird year, not only for us at the Crawdads but for everyone around the globe. Typically, by this time of year, we would’ve hosted our 70 games and taken a little breather as a staff in September before hitting the ground running as we plan for next season. This year had not followed that pattern in the slightest and this week we wanted to give you a look at what this unique 2020 had been like for us.
Everything was on as planned going into March, when COVID first arrived on a national scale, first forcing the NBA to shut down. Within 48 hours, all major sports including, Minor League Baseball, had announced similar plans to delay indefinitely. At the time, we were about a month away from Opening Day and were optimistic that play would start up at the end of May but as the spring dragged on into summer, the reality began to sink in that we were not going to have a season. Crawdads games make up a vast majority of our revenue, and we were forced to pivot to find new ways to generate business to keep our staff employed. We were faced with a challenge of not just looking at ourselves as a baseball team but as an events facility and are proud to say that our staff rose to meet the challenge.
Starting in June, we began hosting weekly youth baseball tournaments with travel teams. In some weeks, we’d host games four days a week at the Frans with up to six games a day. We still have some on the schedule this month and when it’s all said and done, we will have played over 150 games here despite not having a Crawdads season.
In addition to youth baseball games, our staff has gotten creative in coming up with unique things that we can do out here. We’ve hosted a movie night, a cornhole tournament, parking lot fireworks shows, a graduation, a dance recital, and a back to school event. One of our most popular events this year was our kickball leagues which ran two days a week this fall. The response we received from the community was tremendous and we actually sold out of team spots within a few days of announcing the league. Our last big event planned for the year is a third comedy show, this time featuring Rob Schneider. Schneider will be live at the Frans on Thursday, November 19th at 7:30pm. All guests in attendance will be socially distanced and capacity will be limited. Tickets are going quickly but are still available through our website.
We were honored several weeks ago with the COVID Innovation Award from the City of Hickory’s Business. Well Crafted. Awards for everything that we came up with and were able to execute while adhering to social distancing guidelines. While a majority of the things we hosted this year came to be because of COVID, we want to continue to be a source of events in this community and look forward to hosting tournaments, a kickball league and any and other event that you can think of even as Minor League Baseball returns next year. We don’t know what the MiLB landscape will look like for 2021, but we hope to learn more in the coming weeks and will share with you all as soon as we get news.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!