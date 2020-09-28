Crawdads Corner: Players from 2017-19, already making impact a major-league level

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wanted to take a look at a few Crawdads alumni that have graduated to the big leagues this year with the Texas Rangers. When you come to L.P. Frans stadium, you get to see major league baseball stars of tomorrow and some that took the field for us during the past three seasons have made their way to the majors and are already making an impact.

Let’s start with some members of Crawdads class of 2017. Outfielder Leody Taveras became the first hitter from the Crawdads 2017 squad to reach the pros with his July 24 debut at just 21 years old. Taveras was named an organizational All-Star by Minor League Baseball the past two seasons in large part due to his outstanding work with the glove and entered the season as the Ranger’s No. 3 prospect. The speedy centerfielder tied for the Rangers’ team lead with 8 stolen bases this year.

Next up is pitcher Kyle Cody, who returned to the mound this year after missing all of 2019 from Tommy John surgery. The lost year didn’t slow him down, as he started five games and came out of the bullpen for three more to post a season ERA of 1.59.