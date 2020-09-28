Crawdads Corner: Players from 2017-19, already making impact a major-league level

I wanted to take a look at a few Crawdads alumni that have graduated to the big leagues this year with the Texas Rangers. When you come to L.P. Frans stadium, you get to see major league baseball stars of tomorrow and some that took the field for us during the past three seasons have made their way to the majors and are already making an impact.
Let’s start with some members of Crawdads class of 2017. Outfielder Leody Taveras became the first hitter from the Crawdads 2017 squad to reach the pros with his July 24 debut at just 21 years old. Taveras was named an organizational All-Star by Minor League Baseball the past two seasons in large part due to his outstanding work with the glove and entered the season as the Ranger’s No. 3 prospect. The speedy centerfielder tied for the Rangers’ team lead with 8 stolen bases this year.
Next up is pitcher Kyle Cody, who returned to the mound this year after missing all of 2019 from Tommy John surgery. The lost year didn’t slow him down, as he started five games and came out of the bullpen for three more to post a season ERA of 1.59.
He even got his first major league win under his belt. During his time with the Crawdads, Cody was awarded Pitcher of the Week and named an organizational All-Star. Last but not least, is shortstop Anderson Tejeda. Tejeda is a two-time organizational All-Star and is ranked as the No. 7 on the Rangers prospect list. Fans that saw him play in Hickory, might remember him as being a left-handed hitter. But prior to last season, he became a switch hitter.
Let’s jump to the 2018 Crawdads team with the hard-throwing Demarcus Evans. He spent some time with the Crawdads in 2017 as a starter and reliever, but his career took off when he returned to Hickory as a full-time reliever in 2018. Evans was as lights out as anyone in the South Atlantic League that year, racking up 103 strikeouts in 56 innings for a 16.6 strikeout per nine innings ratio and posting a 1.77 ERA. His dominance earned him a spot on the SAL Post-Season All- Star team that year. Evans was recalled to the Rangers on Sept. 15, 2020 and got to pitch four innings in the pros this year, striking out four batters.
The 2019 Crawdads team is bound to produce some stars after setting a franchise winning percentage record. Three members of the team are living up to the teams’ reputation and have already reached the majors.
Catcher Sam Huff spent the 2018 season with the ‘Dads and was named to the South Atlantic League All-Star team and got to represent the team in the home run derby that year. He returned to start off 2019 and crushed 15 home runs in just 30 games to start off the year. His impressive April, with 12 of those home runs and a .325 batting average earned him the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. He quickly was moved up and continued his tear into 2020. The Rangers No. 2 prospect got 31 at-bats in the majors this year and made the most of it, hitting .355 and three home runs (including a multi-homer game on Friday).
The other ‘Dads hitter from 2019 to be called up this year is third baseman Sherten Apostel. Like Huff, Apostel slugged his way to a promotion last year. He was recently assigned to the Rangers on September 12 and collected a pair of hits this year. Apostel is currently No. 10 on the Rangers’ prospect list.
The final 2019 ‘Dads I’ll highlight is lefty pitcher John King. King only started five games for the ‘Dads last year before getting promoted. King was assigned to the Rangers on September 4. With the Rangers, he pitched in relief six times and picked up his first major league win.
Everyone in Hickory should be proud of what these former Crawdads are accomplishing. Here’s to watching these players continue their Crustacean Domination in 2021. We can’t wait to see which alumni will join them at Globe Life Field in Arlington next!
Sam Baldini is a group sales executive for the Hickory Crawdads minor-league baseball team.
