Crawdads Corner: Jerseys will commemorate Miracle of Hickory on June 12

We’ve wasted no time getting things started, kicking off the 2021 season with 12 home games in 13 days. The team will now hit the road for 12 games in Winston-Salem and Aberdeen, which will be the franchise’s first time playing in either city. The Crawdads will return home for a six-game series against Greensboro starting up on Tuesday, June 8th.
On June 12, the team will be wear special jerseys commemorating the Miracle of Hickory. In 1944, the region was hit with one of the worst outbreaks of polio in the country but lacked a hospital to be able to treat patients. The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis (later known as the March of Dimes) arrived in Hickory and consulted with local health officials, who together, decided that the city needed a hospital and quickly.
They selected a site just a mile away from where LP Frans Stadium now stands to be the spot for their hospital. Staff including dietitians, doctors, and student nurses (known as Angels of Mercy) were brought in from all over the country to help. Construction began the day that blueprints were drawn up. Trucks of lumber, carpenters, electricians, and plumbers were all called upon to pitch in. Those who didn’t have a specialty craft lent a hand where needed by painting, hammering, and clearing trash and debris. Prison work assignments were brought out with the men’s contingent digging water trenches and the women’s group handling the kitchen and laundry duties. WHKY broadcasted lists of items that the hospital needed including beds, sheets, washing machines, and fridges. The community delivered, bringing all the requested items and more volunteers to staff the hospital.
Within 54 hours of the architects finishing the quickly drawn plans, the hospital was able to open its doors to the first patients. Over the next nine months, the Hickory Emergency Infantile Paralysis Hospital treated 454 children while 12 children unfortunately passed away, the death rate was considered remarkably low. The March of Dimes flaunted the success on posters around the country, dubbing the hospital “the Miracle of Hickory”.
In August 1945, the hospital transferred its remaining patients to Charlotte. Today, the Hickory Music Factory and a city park sit in the place of the hospital. In early 2020, the City of Hickory renamed the park from Jaycee Park to Miracle of Hickory Park. The City also commissioned a mural downtown on 1st Ave NW of a nurse treating a young child. The “Miracle” lettering on the jersey the Crawdads wear matches the script on the mural and the purple represents the primary color of March of Dimes. The jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to the Miracle of Hickory Foundation. Bidding will take place at LP Frans Stadium during the game, as well as online via the Live Source app and website. Fans do not need to be present to win.
We hope that you are able to make it out to the ballpark on June 12 as we celebrate the community effort that made the Miracle of Hickory possible. We will even have some survivors of the hospital present at the game. The first pitch will be at 7 p.m. and gates will open an hour before. Tickets are available on our website at hickorycrawdads.com.