Crawdads Corner: Jerseys will commemorate Miracle of Hickory on June 12

Within 54 hours of the architects finishing the quickly drawn plans, the hospital was able to open its doors to the first patients. Over the next nine months, the Hickory Emergency Infantile Paralysis Hospital treated 454 children while 12 children unfortunately passed away, the death rate was considered remarkably low. The March of Dimes flaunted the success on posters around the country, dubbing the hospital “the Miracle of Hickory”.

In August 1945, the hospital transferred its remaining patients to Charlotte. Today, the Hickory Music Factory and a city park sit in the place of the hospital. In early 2020, the City of Hickory renamed the park from Jaycee Park to Miracle of Hickory Park. The City also commissioned a mural downtown on 1st Ave NW of a nurse treating a young child. The “Miracle” lettering on the jersey the Crawdads wear matches the script on the mural and the purple represents the primary color of March of Dimes. The jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to the Miracle of Hickory Foundation. Bidding will take place at LP Frans Stadium during the game, as well as online via the Live Source app and website. Fans do not need to be present to win.

We hope that you are able to make it out to the ballpark on June 12 as we celebrate the community effort that made the Miracle of Hickory possible. We will even have some survivors of the hospital present at the game. The first pitch will be at 7 p.m. and gates will open an hour before. Tickets are available on our website at hickorycrawdads.com.