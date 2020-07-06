Crawdads Corner: It will be worth the wait when we return

Dear Crawdads Fans,
The news came out last week that Major League Baseball would not be assigning players to affiliates in 2020, thereby canceling the season. After months of delay with so much uncertainty and no real updates, it didn’t come as a surprise, but it did still sting and make us sad.
Yes, Major League Baseball is playing, but we in Minor League Baseball are in a very different situation than they are. We don’t scout or sign our own players. Instead, we sign a Player Development Contract with a Major League team to become an affiliate and have them assign and develop the players. Our affiliate here in Hickory for the past 12 years has been the Texas Rangers, so all the players you have seen in a Crawdads uniform during that time have been under contract with them rather than the ‘Dads. When MLB announced that they would not provide players to Minor League teams this year, it meant that there would be nobody to make up the rosters so a season would not take place.
A variety of factors fed into this decision. From the Minor League Baseball standpoint, teams don’t make money without crowds in the stands and would not be able to support a season without fans in seats. From the Major League side, the logistics of being able to send out players to all 160 MiLB teams and enact procedures that could help keep everyone safe were next to impossible. A major point of contention between the owners and MLB players union in negotiating their return was safety procedures and how to create a system where they could remain relatively isolated from the outside world. MLB teams travel by chartered plane, but MiLB teams travel either by bus or commercial flights, where isolation isn’t possible. Getting to the cities would be a challenge, not to mention keeping everyone distanced at the ballparks, which have much less space than the pro stadiums. MLB is also conducting regular COVID testing for its players, upon arrival to Spring Training 2.0 and several times a week for the rest of the season. There was no realistic way that the league would’ve been able to obtain the number or test kits necessary to replicate this for all the MiLB teams as well. All these hurdles were too much to overcome for this season, resulting in the difficult decision by both the MLB and MiLB to shelve the 2020 campaign.
We are proud of what the Crawdads accomplished last year, reaching the league championship and setting a record for best winning percentage in franchise history. This year was supposed to be another great year, with the group of players that were likely to be sent here but also from the entertainment side. We had a lot of exciting things planned for this season that we couldn’t wait to share.
For those of us in the front office, the announcement means no frantic dashes to the tarp and hearing the cries of “keep it up” while our hamstrings burn trying to take it off to the field. No snacking on cold fries at the end of the night or having to remember just where we had left our keys 15 hours ago when we arrived.
Most importantly, your faces won’t be flooding through the gates for 70 games to help us cheer on our hometown team. Last week’s news does mean that we can close the book on 2020 and officially start planning for 2021. We promise, it will be worth the wait when we return.
From,
Your Crawdads front office team
Ashley Salinas is the director of marketing, communications and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads.
