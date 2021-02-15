Crawdads Corner: I am planning fun for the season, including theme nights

The 2018 season is one that will stand out to me forever as we got to host the High-A All Star Game. More things go into planning and executing an All Star Game than I could have ever imagined, but I got to learn so much from helping coordinate it. After this experience, I knew that my passion was in baseball. From Minor League Baseball all the way up to Major League Baseball, I want to experience it all and learn as I go.

My focus for this season is to get to know the Hickory Crawdads. With my role here, I will get to play a huge part in how we interact with the community and spend a lot of time making connections with people. The other part of my job will include planning our theme nights and coming up with new fun ideas for our between innings games. Growing up in a baseball community, I know what it is like to all gather on a summer night at a ballgame and I’m excited to be a part of that here with the Crawdads.

Moving to Hickory less than a year ago, I have started to learn how great this town is and I cannot wait to continue to explore it. I got the opportunity to work my first event with the Crawdads this past weekend as we hosted a Valentine’s Date Night at the park. I hope to meet more of you all in the coming months as we ramp up our events and get ready for the Crawdads season. If you see me walking around the ballpark or out and about, please don’t hesitate to introduce yourself and say hi!