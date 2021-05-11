Crawdads Corner: Home opener is tonight after 600-day wait

It’s been over 600 days since we’ve been able to say this, but there is finally Crawdads baseball back at LP Frans Stadium. We’ve missed it more than we can put into words and we are so excited to be able to say to Crustacean Nation: welcome home!
Since we last were able to say that, a lot has changed around the stadium and on the field. Our roster of 30 has 16 returning players. The familiar faces include 2019 South Atlantic League All-Stars Jonathan Ornelas and Pedro Gonzalez. New to the Dads is the number 14 overall draft pick last year, Justin Foscue, who will be playing a lot of second base for us this season. Another player to keep an eye on this year will be slugging first baseman Blaine Crim. Through the first week of play, Crim is among the league leaders in home runs, hits, and runs scored.
The pitching staff features two of the Rangers’ top 30 prospects in Ronny Henriquez and lefty Avery Weems. Cole Ragans, the former 2016 first round pick, is pitching for the first time since the 2017 season following a pair of Tommy John surgeries. Despite not having pitched in three years, he is still just 23 years old, having been drafted out of high school. The rotation features just two righties (Henriquez and Justin Slaten) compared to four southpaws (Weems, Ragans, Grant Wolfram, and Cody Bradford).
This group of players is the first one to enjoy the clubhouse renovations the City of Hickory completed following the 2019 season. The locker room was expanded and everything was replaced from floors and ceilings to lockers, couches, tables and bat racks. The visitors’ side received some work as well to expand the coaches changing areas and freshen up the look of the main locker space. In addition, a new laundry facility and umpire’s room were built. Elsewhere around the stadium, we have a new playground and our suites got new flooring and décor.
We’ll also get to see some new looks on the field this year. The alternate blue jerseys the team wore from 2016-19 were refreshed. The look is largely the same but instead of a pullover jersey with red, black, and white hems on the sleeves and collar, the jersey is now a button up with thin white piping on the sleeves and going down the front of the jersey. The team wears these jerseys as a home or road alternate any day of the week. The uniforms are a staple on Sundays as we do Sunday Blues. The team will also debut a new alternate look in June as the Crawdads are transformed into the Hickory Couch Potatoes. The jerseys, which will be worn June 24-26, are orange with the lettering designed to look like grease stains while the hats are charcoal and teal.
This week has been a long time coming and the stadium and staff will be more than ready. On Tuesday, we will have the traditional opener festivities of introducing both rosters with a call to the line before breaking out some crowd-favorite, on-field games like dizzy bat. If you can’t make it out for the home opener, we’re playing through Sunday. The team will take a day off on Monday and are back for six more, wrapping up on May 23. So grab an ice-cold beverage, a hot dog and some popcorn and enjoy a summer of Crawdads baseball.
Ashley Salinas is director of marketing, communications and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads.