Crawdads Corner: Home opener is tonight after 600-day wait

It’s been over 600 days since we’ve been able to say this, but there is finally Crawdads baseball back at LP Frans Stadium. We’ve missed it more than we can put into words and we are so excited to be able to say to Crustacean Nation: welcome home!

Since we last were able to say that, a lot has changed around the stadium and on the field. Our roster of 30 has 16 returning players. The familiar faces include 2019 South Atlantic League All-Stars Jonathan Ornelas and Pedro Gonzalez. New to the Dads is the number 14 overall draft pick last year, Justin Foscue, who will be playing a lot of second base for us this season. Another player to keep an eye on this year will be slugging first baseman Blaine Crim. Through the first week of play, Crim is among the league leaders in home runs, hits, and runs scored.

The pitching staff features two of the Rangers’ top 30 prospects in Ronny Henriquez and lefty Avery Weems. Cole Ragans, the former 2016 first round pick, is pitching for the first time since the 2017 season following a pair of Tommy John surgeries. Despite not having pitched in three years, he is still just 23 years old, having been drafted out of high school. The rotation features just two righties (Henriquez and Justin Slaten) compared to four southpaws (Weems, Ragans, Grant Wolfram, and Cody Bradford).