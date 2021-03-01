Crawdads Corner: Hickory's first home game in more than 600 days set for May 11

It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to open our gates and cheer on the Crawdads under the lights of L.P. Frans Stadium. With our schedule being released recently, the end is now in sight and we can mark our calendars for the ‘Dads return on May 11.

The schedule isn’t going to be quite what we are used to due to the changes in the professional development licenses with Major League Baseball and because of the ongoing pandemic. The ‘Dads will play 120 games this year (in the past it had been 140 every year), with an even split of games at home and on the road. Each series will begin on a Tuesday to Sunday with every Monday being an off or travel day for teams.

Typically, the schedule has started the first week of April and wrapped up on Labor Day. This year, as MLB wants to keep the number of players in camp at one time lower due to safety numbers, spring training is starting off with just players expected to make up the major league and AAA rosters, with a few high prospects mixed in. That means a majority of the minor leaguers, such as the ones who will be coming to Hickory, will start camp once the first group departs at the end of March. With training camp delayed for a month, our season won’t begin at its typical time and will instead get underway in early May.

