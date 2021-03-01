Crawdads Corner: Hickory's first home game in more than 600 days set for May 11

It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to open our gates and cheer on the Crawdads under the lights of L.P. Frans Stadium. With our schedule being released recently, the end is now in sight and we can mark our calendars for the ‘Dads return on May 11.
The schedule isn’t going to be quite what we are used to due to the changes in the professional development licenses with Major League Baseball and because of the ongoing pandemic. The ‘Dads will play 120 games this year (in the past it had been 140 every year), with an even split of games at home and on the road. Each series will begin on a Tuesday to Sunday with every Monday being an off or travel day for teams.
Typically, the schedule has started the first week of April and wrapped up on Labor Day. This year, as MLB wants to keep the number of players in camp at one time lower due to safety numbers, spring training is starting off with just players expected to make up the major league and AAA rosters, with a few high prospects mixed in. That means a majority of the minor leaguers, such as the ones who will be coming to Hickory, will start camp once the first group departs at the end of March. With training camp delayed for a month, our season won’t begin at its typical time and will instead get underway in early May.
The season will actually start on May 4, a week before the ‘Dads home opener, on the road against the Winston-Salem Dash, continuing the Crawdads streak of starting as the visiting team. The last time the team began the season at home was in 2015. On the other end of the schedule, we usually wrap up on Labor Day, but the season will extend to September 19 (there’s no playoffs this year).
One of MLB’s goals was to reduce travel for teams and this year we’ll see considerably less. During the 2019 season, the ‘Dads traveled 9,728 miles while this year, they will travel 3,428 miles. The mileage in 2019 broke down to an average of 69 miles traveled per game whereas it will be an average of 29 miles per game in 2021.
As we’ve talked about in past columns, the Crawdads were promoted to High-A and will be taking on new opponents and some familiar ones from our time in the South Atlantic League. We are members of the High-A East League’s Southern Division and will mostly be playing within that division. In fact, 108 of our 120 games (90%) will be interdivision matchups. The bulk of those games will be against three teams: the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Winston-Salem Dash, and the Greenville Drive, each of whom have 24 games scheduled against the ‘Dads. We’ll travel to each city in the South at least once and each team will come to Hickory, as well. This year the ‘Dads will face just one of the Northern Division’s five teams: the Aberdeen IronBirds. We’ll see them for a series in Hickory and make the trip up to Maryland to face them as well.
On May 11, our 609-day drought of no Crawdads baseball will finally be over. We have just 70 days to go and we can’t wait to have fans in the stands and the sounds of baseball back at the Frans!