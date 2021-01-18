Crawdads Corner: Hickory will face familiar foes in new league

While we wait for more news on the Crawdads 2021 campaign, we wanted to look ahead to the teams that we will likely be squaring off against in the years to come. Some will be familiar to the Crawdads while others will be starting new division rivalries with the team. We are still waiting for the confirmation of the league structure, but for the purpose of this article, we are going off the assumptions that we have heard.

The Crawdads have become quite friendly with the Asheville Tourists, Greenville Drive, Greensboro Grasshoppers, and Rome Braves from their recent history in the South Atlantic League together. The teams will all be making the jump up to the new-look High A league. In fact, the High A structure has been shaken up so much that the only team in the Southern contingent that was previously a High A team is the Winston-Salem Dash. The Dash, who have been in the Carolina league since 1945, and the Crawdads, who had exclusively played in the SAL since their inception in 1993, have never played each other.