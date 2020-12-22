Crawdads Corner: Hickory moving up to High-A baseball

What does this all mean? To put it simply, it’s great news for Crawdads fans as we are likely to see a little higher talent level here in Hickory. As part of the re-organization that is taking place across Minor League Baseball, each MLB team will have four affiliates going forward. The highest level is Triple-A where players go in their final development stage before reaching the majors. Below that is Double A, then High A where the Crawdads were invited to join. The fourth level is Low A, where the ‘Dads had previously been. The Ranger’s Triple A team will be the Round Rock Express while the Double-A team will remain the Frisco RoughRiders. The Down East Wood Ducks, who play in Kinston, North Carolina, would flip from the High-A affiliate to the Low-A one to counteract the Crawdads move. As players move up in levels, their skills get more refined and they face higher caliber competition. What that all breaks down to is that we will be seeing players that are a year further in their development than we would have seen as a Low-A club.