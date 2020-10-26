Crawdads Corner: Fun times at an unusual World Series

We’re in the midst of what can be described as one of the most unique World Series ever played. After a shortened 60-game season, the top-seeded teams in each league are playing for the title. But for the first time in history, the World Series is taking place at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas, at the brand-new home of the Texas Rangers. As the ‘Dads are owned by the Texas Rangers, our staff members are all Rangers employees and got the opportunity to purchase employee tickets to the games, which were open to fans on a limited capacity.

The decision to go was a no-brainer for most of our staff as we put together various groups of four to the games and booked our flights out to Dallas. I personally got to go to Games 2 and 3 with a group of seven other current and former Crawdads staff members. The experience was unforgettable. No fans were allowed at any regular season game this year or the first two rounds of the playoffs, but fans were first permitted to attend the NLCS in Texas and now the World Series. They restricted capacity to 11,500, which is 25% of what the park can hold and all seats were sold in pods of four.