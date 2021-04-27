Crawdads Corner: First home game is May 11 but expect to see some changes at the ballpark

We can’t wait to cheer on the Crawdads in just about two weeks as they make their long-awaited return to LP Frans Stadium. While we will still see baseball as usual on the field and full promotional schedule surrounding the game action, things will look a bit different as we welcome fans back into the ballpark.

Ticketing will be one of first differences that people encounter when planning a trip out. Capacity is limited in the ballpark and fans will be socially distanced in the seating bowl. Right now, the current state guidelines ask for a six-foot distance between parties which means that your seats will be at least six feet away from your neighbors in all directions. Seats will be sold in pods of two and four throughout the ballpark.

If and when the state regulations on capacity change, we will share what that means for our seating, but until that time, we will still be following the six-foot social distancing and up to 50% capacity guidelines. With less seats being available, we encourage you to get your tickets early. All 60 games are on sale and with the community missing baseball, they are going quick for big nights.

Another fan safety policy that will be in place this year is a mask requirement.

