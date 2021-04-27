Crawdads Corner: First home game is May 11 but expect to see some changes at the ballpark

We can’t wait to cheer on the Crawdads in just about two weeks as they make their long-awaited return to LP Frans Stadium. While we will still see baseball as usual on the field and full promotional schedule surrounding the game action, things will look a bit different as we welcome fans back into the ballpark.
Ticketing will be one of first differences that people encounter when planning a trip out. Capacity is limited in the ballpark and fans will be socially distanced in the seating bowl. Right now, the current state guidelines ask for a six-foot distance between parties which means that your seats will be at least six feet away from your neighbors in all directions. Seats will be sold in pods of two and four throughout the ballpark.
If and when the state regulations on capacity change, we will share what that means for our seating, but until that time, we will still be following the six-foot social distancing and up to 50% capacity guidelines. With less seats being available, we encourage you to get your tickets early. All 60 games are on sale and with the community missing baseball, they are going quick for big nights.
Another fan safety policy that will be in place this year is a mask requirement.
All guests over the age of 2 will need to wear a mask at all times at the ballpark except while actively eating or drinking. This is a policy from Major League Baseball that all minor league teams will be following this year so even if the statewide mask mandate is lifted, fans at L.P. Frans Stadium will still be asked to wear a face covering. Please also remember to keep a six-foot distance from people not with your group while moving about the concourse and waiting in lines.
This year no bags will be permitted through the gates. This policy is to help reduce touch points for our security and ticket scanners upon entry. Diaper bags with an accompanying infant and medically required bags will still be allowed in. No outside food or beverages can be brought into the stadium.
An additional change that you will see this year, is that the players will be in their own “bubble” on the field. In order to minimize risk for the team and keep the 120-game season on track, players and coaches will not be allowed to sign autographs before or after games. This also means that we will be hosting our full slate of between inning games from the concourse.
We will be doing our part as well to keep everything sanitary and safe by enhancing our cleaning procedures. Staff members will frequently be cleaning touch points such as handrails, doorknobs, and bathroom fixtures including sink faucets and soap dispensers. We will also be setting up sanitizer stations throughout the ballpark. After each speed pitch ball is thrown, each ride on the carousal, or spin of the prize wheel, our staff will be spraying disinfectant so the next fan won’t have to worry about any germs.
We want to thank you in advance for your understanding on these new policies and for helping to keep the rest of Crustacean Nation safe. The 2021 Crawdads team is arriving in town this weekend and will hit the road next Tuesday for a six-game series in Greensboro. They’ll come back to Hickory for the home opener against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday, May 11. See you at the Frans for opening night!
Ashley Salinas is director of marketing, communications and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads.