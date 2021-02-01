Crawdads Corner: Employees look forward to the 2021 season

With the shift to the New Year, we had some shifts in our front office and wanted to share the exciting news with you all! Kristen Buynar, previously a group sales executive, has taken over as our director of ticket operations. Daniel Barkley, who has been with our organization in various roles over the years, most recently as group sales director, shifted to become our director of special events and operations. Both Kristen and Daniel wrote a little piece about their new roles and what they will be taking on for us.
Kristen Buynar
I can’t wait to start my fifth season in Minor League Baseball. I can say with complete assurance, 2020 was the most challenging year yet, but there was so much good that came out of it, too. I am very excited to be transitioning into the director of ticket operations role with the Crawdads. I have been a group sales account executive for the past two years, and it has given me a lot of time to reflect about what I want to do long term here in Hickory. My new role will include the execution of season ticket packages, selling corporate sponsorships, and the day-to-day operations of the ticket office. I will continue to do some group sales, as well. It will give me the opportunity to learn and grow personally and professionally. One of my favorite parts of working in Hickory is meeting the fans that come through the gates of L.P. Frans Stadium. I enjoy talking and getting to know every one of you. I want to say thank to General Manager Douglas Locascio for believing in me to take over this position and run with it. If you are ever interested in learning more information about season tickets or corporate sponsorships, please reach out and we can talk.
Daniel Barkley
I am stepping into a new role with the team as the director of special events and operations. While my title has changed, I will still be working with many of the groups I have had the pleasure of connecting with over the last few seasons while working in the groups department. I enjoy helping groups find the game-day outing that best fits their needs. Under my new role, I also get the opportunity to utilize our ballpark in new ways and create special events. Recently, we hosted events such as a kickball league and comedy shows, which we plan to continue in the upcoming year. We also have a Valentine’s Day date night coming up at the stadium. We really want the community to be able to use our unique venue for more than just baseball. So, whether you are looking for a movie night, recital location, or a banquet space, I would love to help you set up your event. I will also be dealing with the day-to-day operations around the stadium in my new role. Operations includes the general maintenance, upkeep of the ballpark, and overseeing projects such as painting, washing the concourse, and setting up the stadium for games and events. I look forward to seeing you around the ballpark during the upcoming year!
In the coming weeks, we’ll have three new employees starting. We can’t wait for you to meet them all. As we start our special events back up leading up to the Crawdads season, we can’t wait to see you back out at the Frans!