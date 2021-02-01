Crawdads Corner: Employees look forward to the 2021 season

With the shift to the New Year, we had some shifts in our front office and wanted to share the exciting news with you all! Kristen Buynar, previously a group sales executive, has taken over as our director of ticket operations. Daniel Barkley, who has been with our organization in various roles over the years, most recently as group sales director, shifted to become our director of special events and operations. Both Kristen and Daniel wrote a little piece about their new roles and what they will be taking on for us.

Kristen Buynar

I can’t wait to start my fifth season in Minor League Baseball. I can say with complete assurance, 2020 was the most challenging year yet, but there was so much good that came out of it, too. I am very excited to be transitioning into the director of ticket operations role with the Crawdads. I have been a group sales account executive for the past two years, and it has given me a lot of time to reflect about what I want to do long term here in Hickory. My new role will include the execution of season ticket packages, selling corporate sponsorships, and the day-to-day operations of the ticket office. I will continue to do some group sales, as well. It will give me the opportunity to learn and grow personally and professionally. One of my favorite parts of working in Hickory is meeting the fans that come through the gates of L.P. Frans Stadium. I enjoy talking and getting to know every one of you. I want to say thank to General Manager Douglas Locascio for believing in me to take over this position and run with it. If you are ever interested in learning more information about season tickets or corporate sponsorships, please reach out and we can talk.