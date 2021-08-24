Crawdads Corner: Andrew Hubert’s love for baseball brought him to Hickory

While at Tennessee, in addition to playing, I served as a club officer, was the designed team merchandiser, coordinated community outreach programs, and volunteered in the community (how could I be a Vol and not do volunteer work — it’s in the name!). I would travel to local elementary schools in the Knoxville area, visit them during their PE classes, and teach them the game of hockey. In addition, we would invite local boys’ and girls’ hockey teams to our games, where they would join us on the ice for the “starting lineups” and play small games during our intermissions.

I graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Education in Sports Management this spring. As one of my requirements for graduation, I spent my last semester of college with an internship with the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour in Atlanta, Ga. We would travel around the Southeast setting up, working, and officiating junior golf tournaments. I met so many wonderful people during my time on tour and enjoyed traveling to places I had never been before. One of my favorite places was Pinehurst. As my time with the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour was coming to a close, I saw an advertisement for a job opportunity in a town I had never been to and for a team that I was not familiar with. I applied, hoping for the best, but also preparing to return to Knoxville. However, life decided otherwise and I found myself quickly moving to Hickory. I love it here!

As the Marketing and Promotions Assistant, I have many different roles, each one that I enjoy and find rewarding. Some of my roles include helping manage the Claw Club, planning events, working the events (that is my favorite), creating on-field entertainment and games, selecting contestants, and being “friends” with Conrad at special events. I am proud to be a small part in the wonderful front-office staff for this organization. Everyone has been very welcoming and helped me greatly with my transition from college to the professional world. The experience I have received is invaluable and Hickory now has a place in my heart. This summer has gone by so fast and I cannot believe that we only have one more home stand left! There is only one thing left for me to say, GO DADS!