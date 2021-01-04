Crawdads Corner: 2021 promises baseball, giveaways, comedy

Happy New Year Crustacean Nation! As I am sure you all are, we here in the Crawdads front office are excited that 2020 is behind us. It was definitely not the year we were expecting but we made the most of it. Now we can look ahead to this year and the return of baseball. We’re hard at work prepping for the year and can’t wait to get it all started up again.

At this point in a typical offseason, we would already be counting down the days to the home opener. Our schedule is still a work in progress, but later this month our league structure will be finalized. The schedule release will follow soon after that. We’ve been plugging away at what we can do without the dates for home games. Our promotional calendar is finished, we just need to put the themes, giveaways, specialty jerseys, and other promotions on a specific date. The sales staff is ready to hop on the phone to help move any groups or ticket plans from 2020 into the new season. As soon as we get the schedule, we’re all ready to hit the ground running.

