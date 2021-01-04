Crawdads Corner: 2021 promises baseball, giveaways, comedy

Happy New Year Crustacean Nation! As I am sure you all are, we here in the Crawdads front office are excited that 2020 is behind us. It was definitely not the year we were expecting but we made the most of it. Now we can look ahead to this year and the return of baseball. We’re hard at work prepping for the year and can’t wait to get it all started up again.
At this point in a typical offseason, we would already be counting down the days to the home opener. Our schedule is still a work in progress, but later this month our league structure will be finalized. The schedule release will follow soon after that. We’ve been plugging away at what we can do without the dates for home games. Our promotional calendar is finished, we just need to put the themes, giveaways, specialty jerseys, and other promotions on a specific date. The sales staff is ready to hop on the phone to help move any groups or ticket plans from 2020 into the new season. As soon as we get the schedule, we’re all ready to hit the ground running.
For me in the team store, despite not having a Crawdads season in 2020, we had a fantastic year. We even sold enough hats to get our general manager, Douglas Locascio, a Crawdads tattoo in our October Hats for a Tat campaign. Some new merchandise pieces will be coming in this spring and reorders of the Couch Potatoes and Llamas de Hickory on-field caps are in production so sold out sizes will be restocked soon. Our store is still stocked with a variety of hats and shirts so check out our selection online or stop by the stadium during the week and we’ll be happy to help you out.
Following our holiday drop-in last month, we put the stadium to bed for the winter. That means our outdoor furniture has been brought under cover, our concession stands cleaned out and the water shut off in parts of the stadium. As the weather starts to get warmer, we’ll set everything back up and give some rails a fresh coat of paint. In addition to welcoming back the Crawdads, we plan to host a variety of outside events as we did in 2020. From youth tournaments, to kickball leagues, to comedy shows, you’ll see it all again out at the park this year. Once we have the Crawdads schedule, we can start setting dates for events, working around when the team is home. We plan to take full advantage of the warmer months of the calendar.
There are still a lot of unknowns as to what the 2021 Crawdads season will look like. But we can promise it won’t be like any season that has come before. We promise that we’ll still serve the ballpark classics. We’ll have the same quirky promotions that have become a staple with the community. We promise that we’re going to do our best to keep everyone safe and entertained every night that we get to open the gates. And, of course, we’re going to treasure it all a little bit more because we’ve missed it so much.
Here’s to 2021. May the bats boom and the mitts pop. May the drinks be cold and the cheers loud. Let’s make it the best one yet!
Ashley Salinas is the director of marketing, communications, and merchandise for the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball team.