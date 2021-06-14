Crawdads can't hold lead, fall to Greensboro Sunday in series finale

Hickory was unable to score against reliever Bear Bellomy (5-1) in the latter innings. The right-hander kept his team in the game by allowing just one baserunner from the seventh through the tenth inning. He helped his cause in the ninth with a grab-and-throw of a soft roller up the third base line to retire David Garcia. Kenen Irizarry followed with a lined shot at Bellomy, who made the grab and showed the souvenir to his teammates in the dugout.

After Hickory’s Jean Casanova got through the tenth untouched, the Grasshoppers seized the game an inning later. With Dylan Shockley placed at second under the extra-innings rule, Casanova (0-2) struck out Matt Gorski for the first out, then walked Peguero. One out later, Macias brought in both runners with a double up the left-center field gap and Jared Triolo’s single scored Macias for the final margin.

Austin Roberts struck out two in the eleventh to quickly finish off the Crawdads and earn his third save of the season.

The Crawdads’ runs came on an RBI single from Kellen Strahm to score Jonathan Ornelas in the first, and an RBI double by David Garcia to score Kellen Strahm in the sixth.

Hickory reached 10 hits for the first time at home this season but stranded five and had two others thrown out on the bases. One out proved especially crucial. Ornelas reached third with one out in the fifth inning, but was picked off by the catcher Shockley before Miguel Aparicio struck out to end the threat. The Crawdads also had a runner cut down at the plate in the sixth when Garcia tried to score on Irizarry’s single to right. The Grasshoppers saved a disaster in the eighth, when second baseman Francisco Acuna used his entire 5-foot-6-inch frame to take a high throw from Triolo at third, and then made a strong throw to first to complete a double play and end the inning. The momentum of that play carried over into the ninth, when Greensboro rallied.