Crawdads and Dash split doubleheader

Late-inning tallies for the Winston-Salem Dash and the Hickory Crawdads factored into a doubleheader split Saturday at Truist Stadium. Five runs in the sixth sent the Dash at a 9-6 win in Game 1, before the Crawdads scored three in the eighth and held on for an 8-7 win in Game 2.
With the split, the Crawdads (25-34) sewed up their first road series win for the season and the second series win in a row after losing or tying the first eight series of the season. Hickory has won four of the first five games in the High-A East League series. Though the loss in Game 1 snapped a four-game winning streak for the Crawdads, they have won 9 of the last 12 games. Winston-Salem (25-34) hosted the finale of the six-game series at 2 p.m. Sunday.
In the opener, Hickory rallied to take a 6-4 lead in the sixth after Trey Hair homered — his fifth — and Pedro Gonzalez’s single scored Jared Walker. However, Winston-Salem vaulted into the lead with five in the bottom of the inning against reliever Justin Marsden, who entered the game unscored upon in his previous five outings (8.2 innings).
All of the damage in the sixth started after the first two were retired. Marsden (0-1) walked Travis Moniot and Duke Ellis, then hit Ian Dawkins to load the bases. Yolbert Sanchez cleared the bases with a double and scored on Eloy Jimenez’s two-run homer. Jimenez’s appearance is part of a major league injury rehab assignment from the Chicago White Sox.
The Crawdads had trailed 4-0 after two, but got even in the third with the help of homers by Jake Guenther (3) and Blaine Crim (12). Frainyer Chavez also had a run-scoring single in the inning.
In the nightcap, a pair of errors contributed to a three-run first for the Dash. Luis Curbelo knocked in a pair with a single, then scored on A.J. Gill’s double. Lenyn Sosa doubled in two more to make it 5-0 in the second.
But the Crawdads began to chip away in the third, scoring two runs after two outs. Miguel Aparicio doubled and scored on Chavez’s single.
Wildness from Vince Arobio enabled the Crawdads to get even in the fifth, as he sandwiched walks to Isaias Quiroz and Miguel Apricion around a hit batter issued to Jose Acosta. Chavez also was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Sal Biasi was brought in to face Strahm and got a popup to third. Crim then singled in two to get the Crawdads even at 5-5.
After the initial outburst by the Dash, the Crawdads allowed just two more to reach until the eighth. Hickory scored the decisive runs as Strahm was placed on second to start extra innings before Crim joined him after getting hit by a pitch. Two runs scored when Jonathan Ornelas singled, then advanced all the way to third after leftfielder AJ Gill. Ornelas eventually scored with outs on Pedro Gonzalez’s fly ball to left.
The Dash pulled within one in the bottom of the inning, as Alex Destino cracked a two-run blast to right-center. Jean Cardona gathered himself, then struck out Curbelo and Gill to end the game.