Crawdads and Dash split doubleheader

The Crawdads had trailed 4-0 after two, but got even in the third with the help of homers by Jake Guenther (3) and Blaine Crim (12). Frainyer Chavez also had a run-scoring single in the inning.

In the nightcap, a pair of errors contributed to a three-run first for the Dash. Luis Curbelo knocked in a pair with a single, then scored on A.J. Gill’s double. Lenyn Sosa doubled in two more to make it 5-0 in the second.

But the Crawdads began to chip away in the third, scoring two runs after two outs. Miguel Aparicio doubled and scored on Chavez’s single.

Wildness from Vince Arobio enabled the Crawdads to get even in the fifth, as he sandwiched walks to Isaias Quiroz and Miguel Apricion around a hit batter issued to Jose Acosta. Chavez also was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Sal Biasi was brought in to face Strahm and got a popup to third. Crim then singled in two to get the Crawdads even at 5-5.

After the initial outburst by the Dash, the Crawdads allowed just two more to reach until the eighth. Hickory scored the decisive runs as Strahm was placed on second to start extra innings before Crim joined him after getting hit by a pitch. Two runs scored when Jonathan Ornelas singled, then advanced all the way to third after leftfielder AJ Gill. Ornelas eventually scored with outs on Pedro Gonzalez’s fly ball to left.