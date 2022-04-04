Craft Baseball Complex to be dedicated Friday at Hickory High School

The field dedication for the newly renovated David Craft Baseball Complex at Hickory High School will be held Friday.

The dedication ceremony to honor Craft will be held at 6:15 pm. After the ceremony, the Hickory High Red Tornadoes will take on the North Lincoln High Knights at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $6 per person.

Coach David Craft

For more than three decades, Coach David Craft, who continues to serve Hickory High School as a history teacher, a coach and the school’s athletic director, has led the Tornado baseball teams as head coach with an average of 15 wins per year. Coach Craft also led the student-athletes to 10 conference championships.

Craft also has served as Hickory High School athletic director since 2013.

The Craft Baseball Complex will include a three-lane covered batting and pitching area for the softball and baseball teams, a renovation of the playing surface at Troy Washam Field, and a new netted backstop made possible by many private and business donations.

"I am very humbled and honored by the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education and the HHS Athletic Booster Club for this recognition. This is a team effort, and all former team members, coaches, and administrators have helped our baseball and sports program,” Craft said. “We are looking forward to playing on the state-of-the-art Troy Washam Field and training in the new batting cage area. This will really help our program to grow, and our athletes are so excited."

“As we honor Coach Craft for his 30-plus years of service to the Hickory High students, the community, and to baseball, we invite and encourage everyone, including former HHS baseball players, to join us for a special evening of celebration,” HHS Athletic Boosters President Roger Young said. “Not only has Coach Craft served our student-athletes for more than three decades, but he has supported Hickory Public Schools and the community with outstanding leadership and integrity in the classroom and sports arena. We are looking forward to everyone joining us for this honorable occasion.”

A 1983 graduate of Hickory High School, Craft said he is proud to be a product of Hickory Public Schools, where he participated in three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

Pursuing a major in social studies education at Wingate College, Craft played baseball as catcher and first baseman on his college team.

In 2016, the N.C. High School Athletic Association awarded Craft the Charlie Adams Award. Craft also is the recipient of the Conference Coach of the Year and Regional Coach of the Year for baseball.

Married to Judy, the Crafts are the parents of two daughters, Jennifer and Ashley, who both graduated from Hickory High and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They are enrolled in graduate school.

Planning to attend?

A pre-game meal will be served from 5-6 p.m. beside the baseball field. The menu includes hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings and dessert. The price is $5 per person.

Please register on the Booster Club website, hickoryboosters.com, if you plan to attend the meal (under the meal sign-up form).

For information about the dinner and dedication ceremony, email Roger Young at roger@delcompany.com.