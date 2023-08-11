Since the summer of 2019, I have served as the sports editor of the Hickory Daily Record. During that time, my objective has been to share stories of the athletic achievements of individuals from Catawba County and the surrounding area.

This job has given me the opportunity to cover such events as high school state championships, NCAA tournament games, Minor League Baseball games, record-breaking performances and thrilling rivalry contests. At the same time, it has allowed me to build connections with athletes, coaches, parents and others.

I am so grateful for my time here. But that time will soon be coming to an end.

Next Friday, Aug. 18, will be my final day at the HDR. I recently received a job offer that will allow me to work in Burke County, where my wife and I own a home. After praying about it and seeking God’s will, I made the decision to accept it.

That doesn’t mean that it was an easy choice to make. Yes, I’m an East Burke High graduate and I have lived in Burke County for most of my life. Yes, the earliest days of my sports writing career took place in Burke County. Yes, Burke County is where I met the love of my life.

But change is hard, and I feel comfortable here. I get along well with my colleagues and with the majority of the individuals I’ve encountered while serving as the HDR’s sports editor. The athletic directors and sports information directors I have worked with have been so helpful and have made it easier to put together what I feel has consistently been a strong sports section.

Also, to every freelance reporter and photographer I have had the pleasure of working with over the past four-plus years, thank you so much for your contributions. Without you, we wouldn’t have been able to tell the stories we’ve been able to tell. Without you, we wouldn’t have won numerous North Carolina Press Association awards.

I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. And when you feel like you’ve been a part of something special, it’s hard to walk away. But this is a door that I have to open. This is a challenge that I have to take on.

At the end of the day, I’m excited about what’s to come. I’ll forever be appreciative of this season of my life, during which I have grown both personally and professionally. But I feel like God is calling me to something new.

Nevertheless, I’ll continue to follow the local teams, athletes and coaches I’ve built relationships with during my time here. I wish them nothing but success. It’s been an absolute pleasure.

Now, before I turn my attention to this new journey, here’s some of what I’m working on for the next three editions of the HDR:

• Tuesday, Aug. 15: High school football previews for Maiden, Bunker Hill, Bandys, Newton-Conover and West Caldwell, complete with key returners, newcomers to watch and schedules for each team.

• Thursday, Aug. 17: High school football previews for Hickory, St. Stephens, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Alexander Central and South Caldwell, complete with key returners, newcomers to watch and schedules for each team.

• Saturday, Aug. 19: A local pro roundup with updates on athletes with ties to the area.