Column: Pitcher Tom Seaver was terrific -- even when I thought he played football for the Redskins

The recent news of the passing of New York Mets Baseball Hall of Famer, Tom “Terrific” Seaver, certainly brings a period of reflection. A talented athlete who brought more to the plate than baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie, Seaver was a legend with a global fan base.
However, at the age of 30, I had missed news of this legend. Neither baseball nor Seaver were on my radar. Now, 38 years later, reading the sad news of Seaver’s passing, I found myself reminiscing a special time at Lenoir-Rhyne College (now University).
I was young, energetic, and ready to set the world on fire with public relations. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Vice President of Development, Clarence Pugh, called me in for an interview for the college’s director of public relations job. The interview lasted over five hours and included a campus tour and lunch in the school’s cafeteria.
I felt prepared for any questions that Vice President Pugh might ask. I was efficient with a 35 mm camera and could develop my black-and-white film in a darkroom if needed (no digital in those days). I could type on the supplied typewriter (no computers) and use the landline (certainly no cell phones). And I loved to write — promising five releases per day and at least two features each week. I could anchor the college’s TV show, “L-R Today” and take on special events with guests like Charles Kuralt and “Spanky” McFarland. All was going quite smoothly, so I thought.
I was not prepared for the final interview questions: “What do you think of Tom Seaver? Do you know what team he plays for?” asked Pugh. I was stumped! These questions must be based on the fact that the college’s Sports Information Director Joe Smith would be reporting to me and I needed to know something about sports. I froze.
“Does Tom Seaver play for the Washington Redskins?” I asked. I knew I would lose the job right then.
Always good-natured, Clarence Pugh let out the biggest laugh and proceeded to provide some grace. In fact, by the next day, I was offered the job. But the interview questions about Tom Seaver lived on — a lasting, running joke. All in good spirit, mind you.
Many years later, I was invited to help “roast” Vice President Pugh during his retirement celebration at Lenoir-Rhyne. Without a doubt — I had to reflect on my interview. I contacted Tom Seaver’s public relations agency in New York. They loved the story and contacted Seaver in California, who gave me a call.
I told the entire “interview” story to Seaver (apologizing for my lack of knowledge about his athletic success). I shared that Clarence Pugh, the most incredible leader with a huge heart, was retiring from Lenoir-Rhyne. I hoped that Mr. Seaver could possibly send a “retirement congratulations note.” I knew the note would mean a great deal to Clarence — since he was such a big fan.
A large package arrived. Inside, I found more than a note. There was a beautifully framed photograph of Seaver in his greatest form, pitching on the mound. I could see that Seaver had personalized the photo with a “surprise” message to Clarence Pugh.
As I took a closer look, the message read:
To Clarence — Congratulations! — And Lighten up on Beverly — Tom Seaver.
At the retirement celebration for Clarence, I told the story, and then read the message from Seaver. The audience went wild with laughter. I looked at Clarence with a child-like snicker — and we laughed, hugged, and cherished the special memory.
The years have marched on (I’m now 68 and Clarence is in his early 80s), but the passing of Tom Seaver brought two good friends back together. Yesterday, I mailed a package to Clarence that contained printed stories of Seaver’s death along with baseball photos, sharing that his “good friend, Tom Seaver,” had died.
And just like two friends on the same wavelength, when I came into my office this morning at Hickory Public Schools (yes, still working in PR/communications), there was a voice message from Clarence Pugh. He wanted me to know that my “good friend, Tom Seaver,” had died.
I was able to follow-up with Clarence, and we both laughed and shared that the passing of this baseball legend, though very sad, stirred memories of fun times 38 years ago on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne.
Thank you, Tom Seaver, for contributing to joy and laughter in life, more than you ever realized.
Beverly Snowden is director of communications at Hickory Public Schools.
