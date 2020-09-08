Column: Pitcher Tom Seaver was terrific -- even when I thought he played football for the Redskins

A large package arrived. Inside, I found more than a note. There was a beautifully framed photograph of Seaver in his greatest form, pitching on the mound. I could see that Seaver had personalized the photo with a “surprise” message to Clarence Pugh.

As I took a closer look, the message read:

To Clarence — Congratulations! — And Lighten up on Beverly — Tom Seaver.

At the retirement celebration for Clarence, I told the story, and then read the message from Seaver. The audience went wild with laughter. I looked at Clarence with a child-like snicker — and we laughed, hugged, and cherished the special memory.

The years have marched on (I’m now 68 and Clarence is in his early 80s), but the passing of Tom Seaver brought two good friends back together. Yesterday, I mailed a package to Clarence that contained printed stories of Seaver’s death along with baseball photos, sharing that his “good friend, Tom Seaver,” had died.

And just like two friends on the same wavelength, when I came into my office this morning at Hickory Public Schools (yes, still working in PR/communications), there was a voice message from Clarence Pugh. He wanted me to know that my “good friend, Tom Seaver,” had died.