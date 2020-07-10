COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive tackle Dan Louba

The Bears also registered the most sacks of any team in Division II, finishing with 50 in 14 games for an average of over 3.5 sacks per contest. Louba in particular harassed opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis, finishing with two sacks apiece against Mars Hill, Tusculum and Limestone and 1.5 sacks each against Newberry and UNC Pembroke. Additionally, he had nine quarterback hurries, behind only the team-high 11 tallied by Artis.

Making what Louba accomplished in 2019 even more impressive is the fact that he did so despite playing with wraps on both of his hands due to injuries. According to Louba, he just had to “push through” and keep playing.

“Playing defensive line without your hands is a struggle,” Louba told NFLDraftDiamonds.com in a story published on May 4. “My only option was to push through and remember it was bigger than me and bigger than what I was feeling. My team needed me to play, and I ended up finishing the season with 11 sacks.”

In the same interview, Louba also revealed that his favorite NFL player is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He said he models his game after the 6-foot-1, 280-pounder, who Pro Football Focus recently ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the league.