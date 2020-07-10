COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive tackle Dan Louba

Dan Louba has been a difference maker for the Lenoir-Rhyne football team ever since he arrived on campus in 2017. The hulking defensive tackle has played in 38 games for the Bears, including all 28 contests over the past two seasons.
During that time, Louba has recorded 133 total tackles (53 solo) to go with 29 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals. Last season, he was one of a program-record 15 Lenoir-Rhyne players named to the All-South Atlantic Conference team. Louba’s 11 sacks a year ago ranked second in the conference behind only teammate Jaquan Artis, a defensive end who had 14.5 sacks on his way to capturing SAC Defensive Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year honors.
With players like Artis coming off the edge and Louba and Amari Houston plugging up the middle of the line, the Bears’ defense was the definition of the word “stout” in 2019. Lenoir-Rhyne was particularly stalwart against the run, allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (81.9) and the seventh-fewest yards per carry (2.5) among NCAA Division II squads.
The Bears also registered the most sacks of any team in Division II, finishing with 50 in 14 games for an average of over 3.5 sacks per contest. Louba in particular harassed opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis, finishing with two sacks apiece against Mars Hill, Tusculum and Limestone and 1.5 sacks each against Newberry and UNC Pembroke. Additionally, he had nine quarterback hurries, behind only the team-high 11 tallied by Artis.
Making what Louba accomplished in 2019 even more impressive is the fact that he did so despite playing with wraps on both of his hands due to injuries. According to Louba, he just had to “push through” and keep playing.
“Playing defensive line without your hands is a struggle,” Louba told NFLDraftDiamonds.com in a story published on May 4. “My only option was to push through and remember it was bigger than me and bigger than what I was feeling. My team needed me to play, and I ended up finishing the season with 11 sacks.”
In the same interview, Louba also revealed that his favorite NFL player is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He said he models his game after the 6-foot-1, 280-pounder, who Pro Football Focus recently ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the league.
“We have the same build and the way he dominates the games is unbelievable,” said Louba of Donald. “… The type of attention he gets and deserves when he plays is the type of thing I make sure I get. The other team has to account for him at all times.”
He is also a two-time regional champion and twice challenged for state titles as a high school wrestler. Louba brought a grappler's mentality to the football field and his contributions are a major reason why Lenoir-Rhyne is 25-3 with back-to-back regional title game appearances over the past two seasons.
In just a few months, Louba and the Bears are scheduled to take the field once again. If nothing else, expect next-level effort from Lenoir-Rhyne’s fearsome defensive tackle as he progresses through his senior collegiate season.
