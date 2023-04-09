Most of the spring sports season is on hold as high school students are on break. However, baseball and softball tournaments take place across the region, giving teams a chance to sharpen up before heading into the last couple of weeks of conference play.

Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic

With three teams each from the Western Foothills Athletic 3A and Catawba Valley Athletic 2A conferences, as well as two from the Northwestern 3A/4A, the likelihood that some of those teams will play each other creates a situation as to what those head coaches will do.

The eight teams here likely will have various agendas for the squads. Hibriten, Newton-Conover and Bunker Hill are currently out of the NCHSAA playoff picture, so wins of any kind are most welcome.

West Lincoln (9-7) is off the bubble, but the CVAC as a whole has not played well against non-conference opponents, so the rest of the league needs the Rebels, Bunker Hill (7-7) and Newton-Conover (4-9) to do well to help the playoff outlook.

This feels like the top four seeds are far superior to the bottom four, which could create some interesting scenarios.

For example, if Fred T. Foard (9-3) and St. Stephens (11-3) play each other in the second round, should coaches expose a top-level pitcher to the opposing lineup in a game that has no bearing on the conference season? Or do they hold that arm back for the conference meeting coming up? Do coaches try to tweak lineups to give little-used players a chance to get game action? Or are teams playing for pride and give it a full, best shot?

There is one other thing to consider here. It is possible, for example, that St. Stephens and Hickory (12-1) could to finish in a tie for first in the conference. If the two teams split conference games, the tiebreaker would come down to any other head-to-head meetings. That’s a game that could take place in the tournament final here.

Finally, Alexander Central (12-4) can’t be ignored here, and honestly, the fourth seed seems low. Once 4-4, the Cougars have since defeated defending 4A state champion Providence, they have stretched their winning streak to eight games. A potential semifinal meeting with Hickory could provide great fun.

Tony Causby Classic

This is one tough tournament hosted by Patton. The Tony Causby Classic bracket has three first-place teams involved.

In one half of the bracket, CVAC front-runner Maiden (10-4) takes on Catawba Shores 1A/2A leader Lincoln Charter (9-4) in the first round, with the winner likely taking on R-S Central (12-2) in round two. Though tied for second in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A, R-S Central is currently third in the RPI rankings in the 2A West Region.

In the other bracket, Western Highlands 1A/2A leader Draughn (11-3) gets rival East Burke (6-6) in the first round with the winner getting either Patton (4-8) or Freedom (3-11).

Shelby Easter Tournament

Currently second in the CVAC and looking to improve its playoff seeding, this week provides a fantastic test for Bandys (9-5) with this tournament. The Trojans face 3A West No. 7 ranked Crest (10-4) in the first-round matchup. Crest is currently tied for first in the Big South 3A. Should Bandys get through the Chargers, it likely gets a shot at Burns (13-2), tied for first in the Southern Piedmont 1A/3A and ranked No. 2 in the 2A West.

Meanwhile, South Caldwell (10-5) plays Shelby (8-6) in the first round with the winner likely going up against Big South 3A co-leader Kings Mountain (11-2).

Hibriten Softball Tournament

The top team of the four in this round-robin tournament is Burns, which is 11-3 overall and leads the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference. West Caldwell (11-5) continues to improve and is looking to improve its playoff seeding.

Hibriten (6-8) is currently on the playoff bubble with St. Stephens (4-9) struggling this season and looking for wins of any kind.

Burke Bash Softball Tournament

The four Burke County teams face each other in the one-day event held in Burke County. Draughn, leaders in the Western Highlands 1A/2A with a 13-1 record, looks to be the team to beat here. However, Patton (7-6) has made noise of late, most notably by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the seventh to upset No. 10 RPI ranked R-S Central by a score of 14-13. East Burke (6-7) continues to try and stay off the playoff bubble, while Freedom (3-10) tries to create momentum after a win over Hibriten to end last week.