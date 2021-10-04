 Skip to main content
Celebration in honor of Coach David Elder on October 8
Celebration in honor of Coach David Elder on October 8

David.Elder.jpg

Coach David Elder, a former Hickory High Head Coach for football and women’s basketball at Hickory High, will be recognized during the pre-game celebration on Oct. 8

 Submitted

Coach David Elder, a former Hickory High Head Coach for football and women’s basketball, will be recognized during the pre-game celebration Friday, during Hickory High’s Homecoming.

The HHS Athletic Booster Club invites the public to join the evening celebration to honor Elder, which will include recognizing the 25th anniversary of HHS’ 1996 State Championship football team. The Athletic Booster Club hopes that anyone who has been coached and mentored by Elder will join the celebration.

The evening festivities include a pregame barbecue dinner at 5:15 p.m. on the practice field adjacent to the tennis courts. The cost is $15 per person, which includes the barbecue and sides, and a game ticket. Everyone must register for the celebration by Monday, Oct. 4.

To register, visit the Hickory High School Athletic Boosters Club online at hhsabc.membershiptoolkit.com/packet/18321692.

