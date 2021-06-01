Catawba Valley Community College's fishing team finish ’20-21 season ranked 17th nationally

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oliver credits the day two success with a few tweaks of their lures and fishing in different spots on Lake Murray.

“Fish are always moving, and you just have to figure out what is working on that given day,” Oliver said. “The fishing was tough at the tournament, and our hats go off to all the fisherman out there working hard to catch the big bag. I’d love go give a special thank you to CVCC, our coaches, parents and all our sponsors for supporting us and allowing us the opportunity to do what we love — fish. We are growing and learning new things every time we are in the water. Maybe next year we will catch bigger bags and bring the championship home to CVCC.”

Mayo is pleased with all of her Red Hawk anglers, including Lonca and Oliver, after battling through a deep field at a difficult event.

“Lake Murray was a tough tournament,” Mayo said. “I’m really proud of Caleb and Lucas for keeping their heads in it and bringing in a big bag of fish on day two. They just barely finished outside of the prize cut.”

Two other Red Hawk teams finished inside the top 100 boaters, including Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith in 87th place with a two-day total of 12.24 pounds, which put them in 87th place, and the team of Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle with 10.38 pounds of bass and a 96th-place showing.