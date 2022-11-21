Catawba Valley Community College basketball team wins Region 10 opener in Smithfield

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team won its Region 10 opener on the road Saturday, defeating Johnston Community College 78-67 at Richard B. Harrison Gymnasium in Smithfield, N.C.

Javen Chandler paced the Red Hawks (4-1, 1-0 in Region 10) with 27 points — his second game this season with at least 25 points scored.

Catawba Valley guard Evan Presnell added 18 points and five rebounds, and forward Tyjae Haynes notched seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds — his third game this season with double-digit rebounds.

The Red Hawks and Jaguars were deadlocked at 35-35 at halftime. Catawba Valley was paced in the first half by Chandler’s 10 first-half points.

CVCC came out of the halftime break and slowly pushed themselves into a double-digit lead against JCC with just over seven minutes remaining.

Chandler led the second-half surge for Catawba Valley with 17 points, while Presnell added 12 points during the half.

The Jaguars closed their deficit to six points late, but could get no further as the Red Hawks pulled away for the conference-opening victory.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to the court on Wednesday for a rivalry rematch against Caldwell. Tip off between the Red Hawks and Cobras is set for 7 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.