Catawba County Schools archers place top three at tournament

Elementary and middle school students from Catawba County Schools placed in the top three for multiple divisions at the first NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) archery tournament sanctioned by Catawba County Schools. The tournament was held at Maiden Middle School on Dec. 11 and 12, a news release from Catawba County Schools said.
The Startown team received first place; the Balls Creek team received second place; and the Drexel team received third place in the elementary school division. In the boys’ elementary division, Startown Elementary archers earned the top three spots. Karter Weathers took first place; Samuel Beal took second; and Barrett Shokes took third place. In the girls’ elementary division, Jordan Von Osinski of Startown took first place; Eva Beal of Startown took second; and Ruby Adams of Drexel took third place, the release said.
In the middle school division, the Maiden team placed first; the Granite Falls team placed second; and the Mill Creek team placed third. Rylee Styers of Mill Creek came in first; Aaliyah Boyd of Maiden came in second; and Ella Bryan of Maiden finished third in the girls’ competition. In the boys’ competition, Cash Canter of Maiden took first place; Lane Hankins of Granite Falls took second; and Cade Spencer of Maiden placed third, the release said.
More than 340 elementary and middle school archers from Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties competed in the tournament. The two-day event was organized by Startown Elementary Coach Gabe Ervin and Balls Creek Elementary Coach Joe Weaver, the release said.
“We wanted to provide our teams and other teams in western North Carolina the opportunity to compete in an archery tournament post-lockdown,” Ervin said in the release. “It’s been nearly a year and a half since our archers have competed against someone other than a teammate. Hosting this tournament also gave our teams the chance to compete in front of spectators.”
Teams from Balls Creek Elementary, Blackburn Elementary, Drexel Elementary, Hickory Day School, Sherrills Ford Elementary, Startown Elementary, East Burke Middle, Granite Falls Middle, Maiden Middle and Mill Creek Middle schools competed in the tournament, the release said.
“We are excited about how fast the National Archery in the Schools Program has grown in North Carolina, especially in the foothills area,” Weaver said in the release. “We are thankful to have support from the schools and communities to provide archery to students in grades fourth through eighth. By expanding and growing our programs, we are able to offer archers the ability to compete more frequently. Our goal is to have tournaments more often to better prepare students for the state and national tournaments.”