Catawba County Schools archers place top three at tournament

Elementary and middle school students from Catawba County Schools placed in the top three for multiple divisions at the first NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) archery tournament sanctioned by Catawba County Schools. The tournament was held at Maiden Middle School on Dec. 11 and 12, a news release from Catawba County Schools said.

The Startown team received first place; the Balls Creek team received second place; and the Drexel team received third place in the elementary school division. In the boys’ elementary division, Startown Elementary archers earned the top three spots. Karter Weathers took first place; Samuel Beal took second; and Barrett Shokes took third place. In the girls’ elementary division, Jordan Von Osinski of Startown took first place; Eva Beal of Startown took second; and Ruby Adams of Drexel took third place, the release said.

In the middle school division, the Maiden team placed first; the Granite Falls team placed second; and the Mill Creek team placed third. Rylee Styers of Mill Creek came in first; Aaliyah Boyd of Maiden came in second; and Ella Bryan of Maiden finished third in the girls’ competition. In the boys’ competition, Cash Canter of Maiden took first place; Lane Hankins of Granite Falls took second; and Cade Spencer of Maiden placed third, the release said.