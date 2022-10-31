Can Fred T. Foard spike North Iredell on way to state title match?

It’s hard to miss Fred T. Foard middle hitter Averie Dale.

Standing at 6-foot-2, the Tigers senior is a noticeable figure, as she stands with teammates in a pre-match huddle after player introductions. Once the huddle breaks, the high fives among the six starters take place, usually concluding with 5-2 libero Natigan Crutchfield taking the last leap to reach the outstretched hands of Dale.

Dale has been a part of the varsity squad for three seasons. During the Tigers 2A state championship run in 2020-21, Dale led the team in blocks, but players such has finals MVP Michelle Thao, outside hitter Megan Dorsey, and sisters Martina and Jamianne Foster took the spotlight with their commanding play and presence on the court.

Last year, Dale traded rotation spots with Martina Foster in the middle, coming out when her spot went to the back row. The focus for Dale was providing solid blocking in the middle and stuffing kills when balls were set for her.

Now, as a senior, and the lone member of the team listed at 6-foot and taller, teammates and opponents have zeroed in on Dale.

“Of course, teams are going to target in on her,” Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi said. “I mean, she’s 6-2 up there on the front, but she leads this team by her example of blocking and by her hitting. She mixes up her shots, and it’s a heavy ball coming at you like that getting killed. That gets anyone fired up.”

Dale is not a one-trick pony on the court. When her spot of the rotation goes to the backline, she becomes the team’s setter. Along with setting, with her height, she becomes a defensive asset to dig out opposing shots.

The skill-set combination fills the stat sheet. For example, in the second-round sweep last Tuesday at Oak Grove, her stat line was 11 kills, 12 digs, 22 assists, 4 blocks and 2 aces. Two days later in a five-set win at West Rowan, the stat line was 20 kills, 19 digs, 32 assists and 2 blocks. Simply put, she has the ability to take over a match.

Dale also has the ability to take the leadership reins for her team. She does not have a demonstrative personality, Lombardi said, but serves as a calming and confident presence.

“Averie is one of those quiet leaders,” Lombardi explained. “She’s not the one that’s going to be very vocal. She’s going to show you how she’s going to play, by her kills and running the offense. Now she’s working at the setter.”

For Dale’s part, she has a feeling of simply passing on what former senior teammates provided her as a younger player.

“Each year,” Dale said, “I just looked up to all the seniors and I see how much they’ve impacted me. And I want to be that way for the younger ones. Now that I’m setting and playing middle, I feel like I play all the way around. So, it’s like, if I’m not running the car, who’s going to?”

Her calming presence was on display in Saturday’s state quarterfinal match against Kings Mountain. Foard was ahead two sets to one, but Kings Mountain had the momentum and a 21-12 lead.

“I was just thinking, if you don’t come back now, there’s going to be no momentum coming in the fifth set,” Dale recalled. “And even if we do come back, we’re still going to be dead. In my head, we’re going to have to push now or we’re never going to. On the floor, we just came together as a team. We tried not to play as individuals and just mentally connect ourselves with each other.”

During the match’s decisive comeback, Dale put down two kills, a block and had three assists.

3A WEST FINAL

No. 10 Fred T. Foard (22-7) at No. 1 North Iredell (31-0)

The matchup is a rematch of last fall’s 3A final, also held at North Iredell. In that match, Foard had leads in the first two sets, only to see the Raiders rally and take two-point wins. The Tigers won set three, but North Iredell never trailed in the fourth set and advanced to the state final.

This is the fourth regional in four seasons for the Tigers, who went on to state titles in 2019 and 2020-21. North Iredell is making it second trip in a row.

This is the fourth meeting of the year between the two teams, with North Iredell winning the previous three, two of them by three-set sweeps.

Both teams played tough schedules to prepare for the postseason. North Iredell had the toughest schedule by opponents’ winning percentage in the 3A West Region. Fred T. Foard’s schedule was second. The Raiders are 14-0 against 3A and 4A schools that made it to the Sweet 16 round. Foard is 3-6 against similar opponents.

Along with Dale (Lenoir-Rhyne commit), the Tigers are led offensively by Laney Craig, Taylor Ramseur and Maya Beatty. Camryn Partin is the team’s setter when Dale is on the front row. Natigan Crutchfield is a stout defender in the libero position, fearlessly taking on opposing attacks.

For North Iredell, four of its main six players, including three front-row players, have college commitments. Emma Norris, a big hitter in last year’s match, is signed with East Carolina. Madeline Sigmon is a commit to Alabama-Birmingham, and setter Tilley Collins plans to play at Queens University in Charlotte. Middle blocker Emily Campbell is a commit to Anderson (S.C.) University.