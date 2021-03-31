Caldwell sweeps rain delayed double header versus Catawba Valley

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s softball team swept a doubleheader versus rival Catawba Valley Community College, winning by scores of 5-1 and 7-2 in a pair of games that started Saturday, but had to be concluded on Tuesday due to rain over the weekend.
In game one, played at Hibriten High School on Saturday, Caldwell got the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning when Cierra Martin drove in Jenna Davis with a RBI double, after Davis had reached on an error. A rain storm moved into the Lenoir area, halting the game after the top half of the second inning with Caldwell leading 1-0.
Game one resumed in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday at Lenoir Optimist Park. Caldwell wasted little time extending the lead. Davis drew a bases-loaded walk to give Caldwell a 2-0 advantage.
Catawba Valley cut the Cobra lead in half in the top of the third. After loading the bases with no outs, the Red Hawks’ Cali Hinnant delivered a fly ball to right field, allowing Ashlyn Parsons to tag up and score, making the score 2-1.
The Cobras answered back with two runs in the bottom of the third. Savanna Doyle hit a two-run homer with two outs to push the Caldwell advantage to 4-1. Doyle picked up her third RBI of the game with a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving Caldwell a 5-1 lead.
Caldwell’s Jada Wilson was dominant on the mound, picking up her ninth victory this season. She went seven innings, allowed five hits, one run (earned), while walking five and striking out seven.
In game two, Caldwell capitalized on three Catawba Valley errors in the first inning, scoring seven runs after sending 10 batters to the plate. Abby Reeves led off the bottom of the first with a single. She was followed by Jenna Davis who reached on a fielder’s choice. Cierra Martin would then single to load the bases, followed by a two-run single from Bri Lewis. After a pitching change for the Red Hawks, Mackenzie Johnson delivered a two-run double to give the Cobras a 4-0 lead. Three errors by Catawba Valley plated three more Cobra runs, giving the home team a 7-0 lead after one inning complete.
Catawba Valley showed life in the fifth inning. Ashlyn Parsons led off the inning with a solo home run to left center field, giving the visitors their first run of the game. Grace Andrews followed with a double off the wall in center field and scored on a single by Alleigh Himes. With the score 7-2, Jada Wilson came in to pitch for Caldwell, getting ground outs to turn away the Red Hawks’ threat in the fifth.
Ashlyn Castle picked up the victory in game two for Caldwell, pitching four and a third innings, allowing four hits, two runs (both earned), while walking two and striking out three.
With the sweep, Caldwell improved to 17-7 overall and 8-2 in Region 10 Division II play. Catawba Valley falls to 15-7 overall, 6-4 in Region 10 Division II. The two teams are scheduled to face each other again in a doubleheader in Hickory on May 1.
Next game: Caldwell returns to action in a doubleheader Wednesday, April 7, at Spartanburg Methodist starting at 2 p.m. Catawba Valley plays Thursday, April 1, at Spartanburg Methodist starting at 1 p.m.