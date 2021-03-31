Caldwell sweeps rain delayed double header versus Catawba Valley

Caldwell’s Jada Wilson was dominant on the mound, picking up her ninth victory this season. She went seven innings, allowed five hits, one run (earned), while walking five and striking out seven.

In game two, Caldwell capitalized on three Catawba Valley errors in the first inning, scoring seven runs after sending 10 batters to the plate. Abby Reeves led off the bottom of the first with a single. She was followed by Jenna Davis who reached on a fielder’s choice. Cierra Martin would then single to load the bases, followed by a two-run single from Bri Lewis. After a pitching change for the Red Hawks, Mackenzie Johnson delivered a two-run double to give the Cobras a 4-0 lead. Three errors by Catawba Valley plated three more Cobra runs, giving the home team a 7-0 lead after one inning complete.

Catawba Valley showed life in the fifth inning. Ashlyn Parsons led off the inning with a solo home run to left center field, giving the visitors their first run of the game. Grace Andrews followed with a double off the wall in center field and scored on a single by Alleigh Himes. With the score 7-2, Jada Wilson came in to pitch for Caldwell, getting ground outs to turn away the Red Hawks’ threat in the fifth.