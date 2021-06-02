Bunker Hill, Foard among baseball winners; tennis, wrestling scores reported

East Burke 4 West Caldwell 3

In a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game held in Lenoir, visiting East Burke rallied with two runs in the fifth and scored the tiebreaker in the sixth to win its first game of the year (1-10). Colen Eckard homered for the Cavaliers with Cash Norman adding a triple and a single. Ty Winebarger’s homer was not enough for the Warriors, who are still seeking their first win (0-11). Keaton Greer had two of West Caldwell’s five hits. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Icard.

Draughn 12 West Iredell 2

In a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game held in Valdese, the host Wildcats scored five runs in the second and never trailed in a game called in the sixth after Draughn scored three to invoke the mercy rule. Draughn had just one extra-base hit, but posted 12 hits total to go with eight stolen bases. Logan McGee, Gabe Strickland, Marshall Byrd and Nick Rhoney each had two hits for the Wildcats. Draughn improved to 6-5, the most wins in a season for the program since going 14-9 in 2017. Bryd picked up the win in the complete-game effort. West Iredell (2-9) will host the rematch on Thursday.

No results were available at press time for Watauga at Freedom or Newton-Conover at Maiden.

GIRLS TENNIS