Bunker Hill, Foard among baseball winners; tennis, wrestling scores reported

BASEBALL
Bunker Hill 8 Hibriten 6
In a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game held in Lenoir, Bunker Hill (11-0) clinched a 2A state playoff berth with a win over the host Panthers (5-6). No other details of the game were available at press time. The teams will meet again on Thursday in Claremont.
Fred T. Foard 6 Patton 1
In a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game held in Newton, the host Tigers set the tone early with three runs in the first and never looked back. With the win, Foard (11-0) is a win away from sewing up a 2A state playoff berth. The Tigers will travel to Patton (8-3) for the rematch on Thursday. The Tigers remained tied for first with Bunker Hill. Wins by Foard and Bunker Hill will set up a two-game series next week between the two schools for the conference championship.
Alexander Central 6 Hickory 4
In a Northwestern 3A-4A Conference game held in Taylorsville, the host Cougars (3-8 overall, 3-7 NWC) rallied with three runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth to defeat Hickory and win their second straight. Grove Lowrance had two hits and two RBI to lead Alexander Central with Mason Chapman-Mays also chipping in a pair of hits. Catcher Henry Stewart posted three hits and three RBI for the Red Tornadoes (2-8, 1-8). Alexander Central host South Caldwell Saturday afternoon. Hickory will host crosstown rival St. Stephens on Friday.
East Burke 4 West Caldwell 3
In a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game held in Lenoir, visiting East Burke rallied with two runs in the fifth and scored the tiebreaker in the sixth to win its first game of the year (1-10). Colen Eckard homered for the Cavaliers with Cash Norman adding a triple and a single. Ty Winebarger’s homer was not enough for the Warriors, who are still seeking their first win (0-11). Keaton Greer had two of West Caldwell’s five hits. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Icard.
Draughn 12 West Iredell 2
In a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game held in Valdese, the host Wildcats scored five runs in the second and never trailed in a game called in the sixth after Draughn scored three to invoke the mercy rule. Draughn had just one extra-base hit, but posted 12 hits total to go with eight stolen bases. Logan McGee, Gabe Strickland, Marshall Byrd and Nick Rhoney each had two hits for the Wildcats. Draughn improved to 6-5, the most wins in a season for the program since going 14-9 in 2017. Bryd picked up the win in the complete-game effort. West Iredell (2-9) will host the rematch on Thursday.
No results were available at press time for Watauga at Freedom or Newton-Conover at Maiden.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hibriten 8 Patton 1
Hibriten finished off a perfect dual team season with an 8-1 win at home to wrap up the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship. Cassie Vaught (6-0, 6-3), Keira Andrews (6-2, 2-1), Charlotte Gardner (6-1, 6-0), Kennedy Harper (6-0, 6-1), Natalie Jones (6-2, 6-0) and Maddy Reid (6-2, 7-5) each took straight-set singles wins for Hibriten (10-0 overall, 7-0 NWF). The pairings of Andrews-Gardner (8-2) and Reid-Jones (8-0) won two of the three doubles. Patton dropped to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
South Caldwell 7 Hickory 2
South Caldwell (3-4 overall, 2-0 NWC) remained in contention for the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference dual team title a win over the host Red Tornadoes (3-3, 1-2). No. 1 singles player Nicole Kozischeck was the lone winner for Hickory, winning 6-4, 6-0. She teamed up with Mollie Monroe to take the only doubles match 8-4.
On the plus side in singles for the Spartans were No. 2 Zarina Villacorte 6-2, 6-1, No. 3 Gwyneth Frye 6-1, 6-2 No. 4 Aislinn Chapman 6-0, 6-1, No. 5 Abby Mastrovito 6-2, 6-0 and No. 6 Victoria Villacorte 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Villacorte sisters won at No. 2 by an 8-2 score with Chapman and Mastrovito winning at No. 3 by an 8-0 score.
Hickory was scheduled to travel to Alexander Central on Wednesday while the Spartans host St. Stephens the same day.
Watauga 9 Freedom 0
The Pioneers won all six singles matches in straight sets to improve to 5-0 in Northwestern 3A-4A Conference play on the season. Freedom dropped to 1-5 overall, 0-4 in the conference.
The Patriots were scheduled to host McDowell on Wednesday. Watauga plays again next Tuesday at Alexander Central.
No results were available for the Alexander Central at St. Stephens match.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens 66 Freedom 16
The Indians wrapped up four perfect Northwestern 3A-4A Conference seasons under the current league configuration with an easy win. By virtue of a shorthanded Freedom team, St. Stephens (16-3 overall, 5-0 NWC) received seven forfeits out of the scheduled 14-match dual. From the contested matches, Kymani Evans (145 lbs.), Jayden Jackson (160), Andre Britt (182) and Evan Vue (285) all won by pin.
The winners for Freedom (0-9, 0-4) were Jeulenea Khang (106) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220) by pin, as well as Kalvin Khang (152) by a 13-5 decision.
The Patriots next wrestle on Thursday at McDowell in a tri-meet with the Titans, as well as AC Reynolds. The Indians were scheduled to wrestle Wednesday in a tri-meet at East Lincoln against the Mustangs, as well as Lincolnton.