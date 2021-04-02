Bunker Hill dominant in 48-0 win over Patton

One team was trying to go to the high school football playoffs on Thursday night at Bunker Hill. The other had no place to go. The Bears owned both sides of the line of scrimmage in a 48-0 win.
“We played very hard and we’re proud of these kids,” said Bunker Hill coach Patrick Clark. “I was concerned coming in about Patton.”
It took very little time for the prevailing pattern of the game to surface.
After kicking off to the Panthers, the Bears’ defense picked off Patton quarterback Kalen Byrd on the third play from scrimmage. Elijah Boston’s interception gave the Bears great field position at the Patton 45 just over a minute into the game.
From there Bunker Hill needed just seven plays to reach the end zone, scoring on a five-yard run by Kaden Robinson. It was the first of three rushing touchdowns by Robinson in the first half of the game.
The Bears’ defense smothered Patton while the offense bewildered the Panthers’ defenders all night long. The Bears feasted on broken tackles and long runs, treating the goal line as the finish line at a track meet.
Robinson sandwiched two touchdown runs in the second quarter on runs of two and five yards around a 17-yard reverse run by Kaliq Ramseur to make the score 27-0 at halftime.
“They kind of took Ramseur away for a while, but he shook loose there too,” Clark said. “We feel we’ve got five quality guys that can spread people out and make it difficult. For us, balance on offense is not 50% run and 50% pass. It’s finding a way to get the ball to those guys.”
The Bears had little trouble doing that. The Bunker Hill quintet of Robinson, Ramseur, Chadz Stevenson, Jay Abrams, and Clayton Dobbins combined for five rushing touchdowns and one passing score. That added up to 191 rushing yards and 160 receiving yards among the five players.
That doesn’t include a 72-yard spinning, sparkling run in the fourth quarter by Henry Flowers for the game’s final score.
The Bears’ passing touchdown came in the third quarter on a 26-yard toss from Carson Elder to Ramseur. Ramseur, like Robinson, finished with three scores, including a highlight reel 45-yard dash in the third quarter.
While the Bears’ offense provided the fireworks, the defense provided the bumps and bruises and overall discomfort to the Patton offense.
The Panthers had just seven net yards rushing at halftime and one first down. For the game, Patton finished with 24 rushing yards on 36 carries and another 26 yards passing. The Bears forced five fumbles, recovered two, and picked off two passes with Nick Morrison grabbing a Noah Morgan aerial early in the fourth quarter.
“Our defensive line doesn’t get enough credit,” Clark said. “They do a good job guarding the gaps and keeping the linebackers clean.”
Flowers was the leading ground gainer for the Bears on the strength of his 72-yard gallop to glory in the fourth quarter. Ramseur added another 65 on just three carries and Robinson and Stevenson had 59 yards each.
Elder, the Bunker Hill quarterback through three-plus quarters, was nearly perfect throwing the ball. He was 12-of-14 for 160 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Abrams was his top target with five catches for 70 yards.
The victory marked the most points scored in a game this season for the Bears and is their fifth straight win after opening the season with a 50-14 loss to perennial powerhouse Hibriten. The victory leaves Bunker Hill in second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and on the doorstep of the postseason with one game to play.
“This team has come a long way since we played Hibriten, and I don’t want to take anything away from them because that’s a quality program,” Clark said. “We started with a 4-4 but went back to a three-man front. Things just kind of evolved to what they should be.”
Patton is now 1-5. The Panthers end their season at home next Friday against Hibriten. The 5-1 Bears will conclude their regular season at West Caldwell the same evening.