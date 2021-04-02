Bunker Hill dominant in 48-0 win over Patton

“Our defensive line doesn’t get enough credit,” Clark said. “They do a good job guarding the gaps and keeping the linebackers clean.”

Flowers was the leading ground gainer for the Bears on the strength of his 72-yard gallop to glory in the fourth quarter. Ramseur added another 65 on just three carries and Robinson and Stevenson had 59 yards each.

Elder, the Bunker Hill quarterback through three-plus quarters, was nearly perfect throwing the ball. He was 12-of-14 for 160 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Abrams was his top target with five catches for 70 yards.

The victory marked the most points scored in a game this season for the Bears and is their fifth straight win after opening the season with a 50-14 loss to perennial powerhouse Hibriten. The victory leaves Bunker Hill in second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and on the doorstep of the postseason with one game to play.

“This team has come a long way since we played Hibriten, and I don’t want to take anything away from them because that’s a quality program,” Clark said. “We started with a 4-4 but went back to a three-man front. Things just kind of evolved to what they should be.”

Patton is now 1-5. The Panthers end their season at home next Friday against Hibriten. The 5-1 Bears will conclude their regular season at West Caldwell the same evening.