Budokan Newton Martial Arts sent 11 athletes to the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Karate National Championships July 4-8 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., totaling nine medals including six bronze, two silvers and one gold. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Yahir Adame, Brandon Falder, Kaylea Wardell (bronze medal in Kobudo/weapons; bronze medal in Kumite/fighting), Theo Elliott (silver medal in Kobudo), Linnea Everett (2023 AAU Karate National Champion; gold medal in Kumite), Sebastian Magos (bronze medal in Kata/forms; silver medal in Kumite), Alex Branch (bronze medal in Kobudo; bronze medal in Kumite) and Carter Markham. On the second row are Budokan Newton dojo owner and head coach Michael Booker, Caysun Harrison (bronze medal in Kumite), Harrison Cadwallader, Cayden Harrison and coaches Alex Keller and Kenny Ondesko. Budokan Newton is located at 109 North Main Avenue in Newton and 2023 competition team sponsors included David B. Gaddis, DDS; Timmerman Manufacturing; Pizza Hut on Clement Boulevard in Hickory; and Weed Man Lawn Care of Lake Norman. For more information about Budokan Newton, visit www.budokannewton.com or search for the dojo on Facebook.