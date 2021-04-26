Blackwelder’s 10 RBI lead Red Hawks to sweep

Behind a record-setting performance from second baseman Chandler Blackwelder, the fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team swept Guilford Tech during Sunday’s conference doubleheader at Henkel-Alley Field.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 36-8 overall and 21-2 in Region 10 play.

Game one: No. 4 Catawba Valley 23, Guilford Tech 11 (seven innings)

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder had six hits and drove in a program-record 10 runs, leading the Red Hawks to the run-rule victory in game one of the set on Sunday.

Blackwelder went 6-for-6 at the plate, including three home runs, and he scored all six times he reached base.

Catawba Valley catcher Will Samuelson also was perfect on the day, going 3-for-3 with three home runs, four runs scored and five RBI.

The 23 runs by CVCC is their second most in a game in program history.

Game two: No. 4 Catawba Valley 6, Guilford Tech 5 (seven innings)

A sixth-inning RBI single by center fielder Malik Stephens propelled the Red Hawks past the Titans in game two of the set on Sunday.