This column usually previews the top five events for the upcoming week and why they matter for this area.

This week, it’s just not possible to limit it to five. So, we’ll do more events this time and cut to the chase as to the why they need attention.

Easter break will shut down a lot of prep sports next week, but when students return most sports will be within a couple of weeks of completing the regular season.

This is a time when championships and playoff seeds are decided.

BASEBALL

WFAC Chase

Over the last two weeks in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A, we’ve had Fred T. Foard shut out Hickory to create a tie for first at 5-1. Hickory defeated St. Stephens (4-2), which won at East Lincoln (2-3), which lost to North Iredell (2-4) but beat Foard, which lost to North Lincoln (4-2), which defeated St. Stephens, etc., etc. It’s a nutty league that shows teams have to show up ready to play each time.

Games to watch this week? On Tuesday, its Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens and North Lincoln at East Lincoln. Then on Thursday, East Lincoln visits Hickory to start the second half of the league slate with Foard going to North Iredell, which seems to have a way to make visiting teams uncomfortable and easily can play spoiler, as it proved versus East Lincoln.

At this point, all six teams mentioned easily would make the state tournament with at least four getting a home game in the first round.

CVAC Chat

With East Burke kicking off the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A season with wins over Maiden and Bandys, it looked like a banner year for the Cavaliers. The Cavs (5-3 CVAC) have split the last six and sit in a tie for third with West Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Maiden (7-1) and Bandys (6-2) have steadied and are in control of the league. Both teams can set themselves up for a showdown on the Tuesday coming out of the Easter break.

However, on Tuesday, Bandys will need to fend off visiting East Burke, while Maiden looks to take a win at West Lincoln. Should both East Burke and West Lincoln win, the league becomes a free-for-all over the final four conference games of the regular season.

NWC News

With only 10 league games in the Northwestern 3A/4A, and Alexander Central at 4-0 with only last place Freedom to go on Tuesday to complete the first half, the Cougars look set up as the team to beat.

Meanwhile, Watauga (3-1) is a game behind with South Caldwell (2-2) to visit on Thursday. The Spartans (2-2) can’t ignore a trip to Hibriten (2-2) either.

Should the Cougars and Watauga run a clean slate this week, the Pioneers would host the rematch of those two after the break for what would likely be for the regular season title.

Nonconference Additions

While conference games have the most importance, nonconference games take on value for playoff seedings. Foard will go to Lincoln Charter on Wednesday in a game between first place teams in their leagues.

On the same night, Bandys hosts Burns, current leader in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A. Bandys and the whole lot of the CVAC needs nonconference wins. In fact, no team has a winning nonconference record, which hurts the league’s state playoff seedings as a whole. At this point, only four teams would make the state playoffs with a couple of those teams on the bubble. The CVAC will need to be fans of Bandys on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

WFAC Wonderings

After Foard (5-1 WFAC) took down East Lincoln (4-1) last year’s champion on the road, the Tigers looked in good shape to have sole possession of first after this Tuesday’s game against St. Stephens. However, North Lincoln (6-6 overall, 5-1 WFAC) continues to surprise in the league and took down Foard. If the Knights can pull of the win at East Lincoln on Tuesday, it’s suddenly Foard and North Lincoln that are the teams to catch in the second half. North Iredell (4-2) can’t be ignored either and will have its shot at home against Foard on Thursday.

CVAC Quack

With Bandys (7-1) completing a sweep of its co-champion from a year ago, West Lincoln (5-3), the Trojans and Maiden (8-0) are set up for a league-deciding game when both come back from Easter break. Should Maiden take out West Lincoln and West Caldwell (5-3) this week, and Bandys avoids any upsets, It’ll be the Trojans and Blue Devils to fight for first.

Nonconference

The best softball game of the week in the area starts when Mooresville visits Alexander Central. After a win on the road at South Caldwell last week, the Cougars are second in the 4A West RPI rankings. Meanwhile, Mooresville is sixth. It's a massive game for state playoff seedings to come.

Also, Bandys has a chance to make a statement with a game at East Lincoln. The Trojans are ranked fifth in the 2A West RPI and East Lincoln is fourth in the 3A. A win by either boosts their own playoff seeds and improves the fortunes of conference mates, as well.

SOCCER

WFAC Footings

Hickory (5-0) held on to a 1-0 win at Foard last Friday and will have a hold on first place at the halfway point of the league schedule, as the Red Tornadoes go to East Lincoln (4-0-1) on Thursday.

After a loss to Hickory, St. Stephens (3-1-1) kept its foot in the door of the league chase with a tie against East Lincoln. With rematches against the top teams still to come, the Indians will need to fend off a challenge from visiting Foard (3-2) on Tuesday.

CVAC Kicks

Barring upsets, Newton-Conover (4-0) has a chance to create some cushion when they host third-place Bandys (2-1-1) on Tuesday. Should the Red Devils win and Maiden (3-0-1) avoids upsets at Bunker Hill on Tuesday or against Lincolnton (2-2) two days later, it’ll be the Blue Devils and Newton-Conover for first in the CVAC after the break.

TENNIS

In the CVAC, Maiden will travel to Bandys on Tuesday as the last two unbeatens at 3-0. With only a single round-robin schedule of duals, the winner here likely will go on to win the league title, with the loser still having to face Newton-Conover (2-1) for the second playoff spot.

CATAWBA VALLEY TRACK MEET

With all that’s going on this week, the annual high school track meet needs to have some attention. High school athletes from around the county will converge at Bunker Hill to stake claims as county champions.

A few names to keep an eye on Wednesday and beyond in state level competition:

Boys: Bandys — Kage Hefner and Trey Story (regional qualifiers in pole vault); Bunker Hill — Ayden Thompson (indoor state runner-up 55 meter hurdles), Devin Brice and Neheaven Banks (regional qualifiers in long jump); Hickory — Eijah Wilhelm (300 meter hurdles); Maiden — Chris Culliver (100 meters), Hunter Smathers (3200 meters); Newton-Conover — Ethan Okoro (100 meters), Michael Sifford (200 meters).

Girls: Bandys — Kaylee Cutshaw (regional qualifiers in shot put and discus), Lydia Fisher (high jump); Newton-Conover — Saniya Miller (100 meter); St. Stephens — Jordyn Horan (pole vault).