Berth in state finals on line when Hickory faces Concord on Tuesday

Nearly eight months ago — near the end of the strange COVID-19 boys’ soccer season that occurred last winter — Hickory High was 18 minutes from its first North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state final appearance since 2012.
And then, it was gone.
Weddington scored three goals, the last with 37 seconds remaining, rudely awakening the Red Tornadoes from their dream season.
On Tuesday, Hickory gets another chance. The Red Tornadoes host Concord in the 3A West final with a chance to play in the state final either this Friday or Saturday at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The schedule will be announced by the NCHSAA after all regional matches are concluded on Tuesday.
As Weddington celebrated last March, Hickory and head coach Brian Jillings faced a daunting task: rebuilding the complexion of the team. Gone were the top three scorers, including Carter Holt, described by Jillings last winter as “the fastest player he’s ever coached," Patrick Ceccato and Jose Vallecillos, who combined for 41 of the team’s 75 goals. Gone was center back Ben Boston, the backbone of the back four. Gone was goalkeeper Mackenzie Tonks. Despite the missing parts, the focus for this season and the 11 returning players did not change. The goal was to get back to this stage and win.
“It’s exciting,” Jillings said after Hickory defeated Central Academy 2-0 last Wednesday to reach the region final. “We stressed to this group all year that was our goal. We could see the potential. We have a little bit of unfinished business. We were very disappointed obviously how last year ended, you know, up 2-0. We lost to the eventual champions, so there was nothing to hang our head about. But still, just that motivation there to come right back next year and obviously we have enough talent coming back to reach our goal.”
In replacing the goal scorers, Jillings admitted that the attack this season has been by committee. The team's leading scorer, Lewis Tate, is a key defender that Jillings describes as a “fox in the box” on set pieces. Other key scorers have been Orlando Almanza, Gabe Palencia, Ben Howard and Cesar Rangel.
“Orlando played JV last year,” said Jillings. “Great player but you know it's a transition to the varsity level. There were more expectations from Gabe and Cesar and Ben on the flank, but they've just come up aces for us. They’ve been everything we’ve expected them to be and more.”
It’s been difficult for opposing teams to key on those few players. Hickory is a team that substitutes liberally with fresh legs, yet loses little when it does sub out. Indeed, 11 different players have scored for the Red Tornadoes during the postseason.
“Like tonight,” Jillings said of the goals against Central Academy. “It’s a sophomore, David (Escobedo) with another highlight. Spears (Culpepper), that's just his second goal of the year but what a finish that was. We’ve just been fortunate to have different guys stepping up when we needed it.”
Another major concern was who would mind the net with the graduation of Tonks. The answer came unexpectedly in late July from a player that hadn’t seen a varsity shot or any shots at all during the COVID-19 season. A visit to Jillings from former JV keeper Will Braun proved to be a turning point for the team.
Jillings recalled, “(Braun) said, ‘Coach, I want to play soccer again.’ I said, ‘All right, come on out and we’ll put you through your paces.’ He has grown incredibly throughout the season, and we were very fortunate he came out and has done a good job for us. It was a hole we were worried about.”
Along with a back four of Lewis and Fletcher Tate, Nick Hutto and Jacob Cisneros, Hickory has allowed 21 goals in 25 matches this season. The team has allowed just one during the playoffs.
As the rebuilt team reaches the region stage again, it’s a culmination of a group that, Jillings said, believes in accepting their roles for the common goal of a championship.
“We love our unit. I have a group of guys there that are coachable, they do the right things on and off the pitch," he said. "They’re just a great group of guys that play for each other.”
3A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
No. 5 Concord (24-2-1) at No. 3 Hickory (21-3-1), 6 p.m.
Hickory (NCHSAA playoffs 70-36, 1 state title (2001)
Coach: Brian Jillings (16th season at Hickory, 377-154-36)
Roster:
GK: Will Braun, Jr.
D: Alex Annas, Jr.; Jacob Cisneros, So.; Jose Figueroa, Sr.; Nick Hutto, Sr.; Oscar Resendiz-Zapata, Jr.; Fletcher Tate, Sr.; Lewis Tate, Sr.; Peter Zagaroli, Sr.
MF: Anthony Adrian, Jr.; Aido Cruz, Jr.; Spears Culpepper, Sr.; David Escobedo, So.; Ademir Garcia, Jr.; Ben Howard, Jr.; Justin Ortiz, So.; Cesar Rangel, Jr.
F: Eddie Adrian-Torres, Jr.; Orlando Almanza, Jr.; Brandon Garcia, So.; Brian Hernandez, Sr.; Luis Juarez, Sr.; Carlos Lopez, Sr.; Gabe Palencia, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 30 Ben L. Smith (9-1); 11/3 vs. No. 19 St. Stephens (2-0); 11/8 vs. No. 6 North Hendersonville (1-0); 11/10 vs. No. 7 Central Academy (2-0)
Concord (NCHSAA playoffs, 18-18)
Coach: Todd Tinsley (8th season at Concord, 151-46-13)
Roster:
GK: Will Bowers, Jr.; Joseph Avila-Chona, So.
D: Eric Lopez, So.; Edelson Joya-Torralba, Sr.; Richard Leon Marcial, Jr.
D/F: Avery Brown, Jr., Holden Davis, Sr.
D/MF: Gunnar Cottrell, Jr.; Patrick Garrett, Jr.; Zane Martin, So.
MF: Owen Cone, Sr.; Steven Cortes-Moran, Sr.; Keegan Klauss, So,; Dharshan Prabakaran, So.
F/MF: Isaac Arellanes, Sr.; Matthew Avila-Chona, Jr.; Andrew Beohler, Sr.; Oliver Coreas, Sr.; Marcus Juarez, Sr.; Jackson Kirilia, Jr.; Jerry Ramos-Chavez, Sr.; Parker Stephens, So.; Alex Warren, Fr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. 28 Montgomery Central (8-1); 11/4 vs. No. 12 Franklin (4-0); No. 29 North Lincoln (2-0); 11/10 vs. No. 16 East Lincoln (4-0)
Three different players have scored 20 or more goals for the Spiders this season. Oliver Coreas, who scored twice in the win over East Lincoln, has punched in 25 and assisted on 20 others. Jackson Kirila has 28 goals to go with 16 assists and Matthew Avila-Chona has 22 goals and 19 assists. But this is a defense-first team with 13 goals allowed all season and shutouts in nine of the last 10 matches.
Tinsley’s comments: We have had a great season and been fortunate enough to learn from our mistakes without taking the loss in games. Ironically, we were also fortunate to have a revolving door, of sorts, of available players early in the season. This forced players to take on new roles, some of them roles they have kept throughout the year. Both Hickory and Concord have been in the top 10 in the state all year. This is a great match for this point in the season, with everything on the line. Honestly, I see our two teams as very similar in ways. Both teams have multiple goal scorers in lieu of one target. We both have stout defenses that have only allowed one goal in the playoffs, and for both of us, it was late in a first round blowout.
Notes: This is Hickory’s fourth region final under coach Jillings, following appearances in 2010, 2012 and last spring. The Red Tornadoes advanced to the state final match in the first two attempts. The Spiders return to the 3A West final after losing the 2019 contest to Charlotte Catholic. A win on Tuesday would put them into the state final for the first time. Concord assistant coach Brian Cone and Hickory head coach Brian Jillings played together at Appalachian State from 1991 to 1994.
Series history: Hickory last played the Spiders in 2014 when the Red Tornadoes went on the road in the first round of the 3A playoffs. After a 1-1 tie at the half, Hickory blitzed Concord with three goals in the second half to win 4-2.
Next up: East No. 21 Western Alamance (17-5-1) or East No. 6 Lee County (19-4-2)
2A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
No. 4 Shelby (21-1-2) at No. 2 Lincolnton (20-0-3)
Lincolnton (NCHSAA playoffs 20-17)
Coach: Brad Bagan
Key players: D: Zach Zigorski, Sr., Kevin Calvo, Sr., Zander Harrison, Sr., Edwin Olivia, GK: Sam Carpenter, Sr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 31 Wilkes Central (2-0); 11/4 vs. No. 18 Forest Hills (6-0); 11/8 vs. No. 23 Lincoln Charter (3-2); 11/11 vs. No. 3 Salisbury (2-2, PK 6-5)
Lincolnton survived a missed penalty kick by Salisbury in the fifth round of the shootout that would have sent the Hornets home to host the West final. The Wolves took the shootout 6-5 to advance after 110 minutes of play resulted in a 2-2 tie. Kevin Calvo has been the money man for the Wolves, as he scored the match winner against Lincoln Charter and put into two penalty kicks prior to the shootout to account for the goals. Sam Carpenter put the Wolves in position to close out the match with a save in the sixth round of the shootout. Lincolnton has allowed 11 goals this season, but two in each of the last two matches. A win on Tuesday would put the Wolves into the state final for the first time.
Shelby (NCHSAA playoffs 46-31, 2 state titles (2009, 2010)
Coach: David Steeves
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 29 Burns (2-0); 11/4 vs. No. 13 Newton-Conover (5-1); 11/8 vs. No. 5 North Forsyth (2-1, OT); 11/11 vs. No. 16 Community School of Davidson (2-0).
The Golden Lions ground out a win over Cleveland County rival Burns in round one and an overtime win over North Forsyth in round three to advance to the region final. A win would put Shelby into the finals for the first time since it made three straight visits there from 2008 to 2010. Jack Berkowitz has been the hot player in the playoffs with five goals and an assist. Shelby has allowed 19 goals this season with 11 shutouts.
Series history: The most recent match listed between the two came back in 2011 when Shelby routed the Wolves 5-0 in a September non-conference match.
Next up: East No. 4 Manteo (14-3-1) or East No. 2 Greene Central (24-1)