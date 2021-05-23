Bears whip Wingate; LR lacrosse headed to national title game

Lenoir-Rhyne lacrosse coach Greg Paradine’s plan came together on Sunday afternoon at Moretz Stadium. Not only the game plan in the national semifinal game against Wingate, but the one he put into motion 11 years ago when he founded the program at LR. The Bears dominated Sunday’s Division II national semifinal from beginning to end and defeated the Bulldogs for the second time in three tries this season, 18-10.
“It’s hard to describe,” admitted an emotional Paradine following the win in front of a boisterous home crowd. “Spent a lot of years building the program and to see . . . it’s unbelievable. This was the goal when the program started. To get here with these guys, I can’t thank them enough.”
The Bears, ranked No. 2 in the country and seeded first in the South Regional, blistered the nets almost from the opening faceoff. Unlike last week when they fell behind the University of Tampa 7-1 in the early going, LR scored the first three goals and led 4-1 after the first period. The Bears advantage reached 7-2 in the second quarter before Wingate was able to finally muster an attack to get within 8-4 at the half.
“That was the game plan – to get out. We play fast and we felt if we could get out and make them chase us on a hot day, that’s what it would take to win the game,” Paradine said. “If they got ahead and managed the clock, win some faceoffs, I think that’s the game they wanted to play. But we were able to get ahead. They didn’t have enough to chase us down.”
The Bears scored three goals in the first four minutes of the third quarter and claimed a 13-8 lead after the third period horn.
Eric Dickinson led the Bears’ onslaught with six goals and an assist.
“We mixed it up from the last time when we kind of isolated their middies and stuff,” Dickinson said.
“We put guys in different spots and gave them different looks. I think that’s why the goal spread was a little bit more than it was the last time.”
As effective as the Bears’ attack was on Sunday afternoon in the heat, it was the LR defense led by goalkeeper Noah Johnson that literally brought the Bulldogs’ offense to a complete standstill at times. Johnson had 12 saves, nine in the first half while the game was still in question.
“Communication, we communicated very well. We help each other,” Johnson said. “We came out hot. We ran them down hard. We were ready to fly at them.”
The Bears scored the first four goals of the final quarter with Liam McGrath’s shot at 9:35 on an assist from Bryce Reece making the count 16-8. At that point, LR lacrosse fans began making phone calls to Hickory travel agents about trips to East Hartford, Connecticut. By the time Reece scored the final LR goal with 2:17 to go, they were booking those trips for the national title game next Sunday.
As big as the victory was, it was even bigger coming over Wingate who handed the Bears, now 15-1, their lone loss of the season. LR’s SAC rivals are 12-3 with two of the Bulldogs three setbacks coming at the hands of the Bears.
“I mean as much as we respect Wingate, hats off to them because they’re great competitors,” Dickinson said. “But to have them come here and have us send them home — there’s no greater feeling.”
Kyle Hatcher and Toron Eccleston each scored three goals for LR and Will Canata had two. Adam Vodovnik, Danny Riley, Daman Lingasin and Collin Flemming each scored twice for Wingate.
Paradine said he didn’t think it would be difficult to get the Bears ready to play for the national title against Le Moyne, an 11-9 winner over Mercyhurst. That game is at 1 p.m. next Sunday at Patt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.
“I don’t think its going to be hard at all. That’s the goal,” Paradine said. “They were focused on getting to this point. Now that we’re here – why not us? I just can’t wait to get up to Connecticut and see what happens.”