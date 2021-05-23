Bears whip Wingate; LR lacrosse headed to national title game

Lenoir-Rhyne lacrosse coach Greg Paradine’s plan came together on Sunday afternoon at Moretz Stadium. Not only the game plan in the national semifinal game against Wingate, but the one he put into motion 11 years ago when he founded the program at LR. The Bears dominated Sunday’s Division II national semifinal from beginning to end and defeated the Bulldogs for the second time in three tries this season, 18-10.

“It’s hard to describe,” admitted an emotional Paradine following the win in front of a boisterous home crowd. “Spent a lot of years building the program and to see . . . it’s unbelievable. This was the goal when the program started. To get here with these guys, I can’t thank them enough.”

The Bears, ranked No. 2 in the country and seeded first in the South Regional, blistered the nets almost from the opening faceoff. Unlike last week when they fell behind the University of Tampa 7-1 in the early going, LR scored the first three goals and led 4-1 after the first period. The Bears advantage reached 7-2 in the second quarter before Wingate was able to finally muster an attack to get within 8-4 at the half.