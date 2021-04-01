Bears wake up bats, drop 9 runs on Draughn in softball matchup

That which was lost, was found again Tuesday night at Bunker Hill. Coming off their lone loss of the young season in which they underperformed in the batter’s box, the Bears roughed up Draughn pitching with 13 hits in a 9-4 win.
“We really struggled at the plate yesterday,” Bunker Hill coach Sadie Norris said in referencing a loss 24 hours earlier. “So that was kind of our big focus today — hitting the ball like we’ve practiced, like we know how to do. Holding ourselves to a little bit higher standard.”
Bunker Hill improves to 4-1 with the victory, while Draughn’s record evened out at 2-2.
The Bears came out swinging in the bottom of the first inning. Lead-off batter Addie Wray got the first of her three hits of the evening with a double down the left field line. Wray scored from third on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Cameron Bryant.
Bunker Hill added a pair of runs in the third when their ninth batter in the lineup, Alix Cutter worked the count full on Draughn starter, Dakota Malanson, and then stroked a single to right to open the inning.
“We had a freshman bow up early with a base hit and we were able to get a couple of runs,” Norris said. “Alix Cutter did a phenomenal job working the count and making sure she got on base. I think that was key for us.”
Wray followed by beating out an infield hit to short, and Bryant drove them both home with a two-base bomb to left.
Bunker Hill pitcher Makayla Herman worked without incident through three innings, but in the fourth frame the Wildcats scratched out a run when Chloe Gary hit a two-bagger to left field and then scored on Malanson’s single.
But the Bears’ defense short-circuited the rally when the second baseman, Bryant, tracked down a pop-up in no-man’s land in short center, turned and fired to first for an inning-ending double play.
The fifth frame was the clincher for the Bears who pushed four runs across in the inning on three hits and two free passes. Herman drove in the last two runs of the at-bat with a glancing single of the glove of the diving Wildcat shortstop.
Both teams came up with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, and Draughn fashioned another run in the seventh for the 9-4 final.
Herman picked up the win, allowing nine hits with two strikeouts and a pair of walks.
“She (Herman) is coming off a quad injury. It’s physically a challenge for her but also mentally knowing that is a good hitting team and trying to stay tough and get those last three outs,” Norris said.
Herman went all seven innings on 104 pitches, 62 of them strikes.
Wray had three hits, including a double, scored three runs and stole two bases. Caley Powell also had three hits and drove in two runs and scored one herself. Bryant had three RBIs. Herman and Cutter each had two hits. Seven Bears hit safely.
“We’re really proud of them. They are working hard to fine-tune those swings,” Norris said. “But I think the biggest thing is confidence. They are starting to get their confidence up and as a coach that’s something you really like to see.”
The Bunker Hill defense also had a strong performance in addition to the fourth-inning double play. Powell, at third, made a great play in the fifth, and Herman snared a sure base hit on a smash back up the middle and turned it into an out.
“I think my favorite thing I saw tonight was our relays finally came together,” Norris said. “They had some big hits, but we were able to hold them to singles because of our relays coming in. Outfielders taking good angles to the ball and our infielders ready to cut (off the throws). That was a big thing for us keeping them out of scoring position on major hits.”
Malanson worked five innings and was charged with the loss. She allowed nine hits and seven earned runs. She struck out four and walked two. Laney Winebarger pitched an inning in relief and was charged with two runs on four hits.
Gary and Malanson each had two hits with a double, and Malanson drove in a pair for Draughn.