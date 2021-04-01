Bears wake up bats, drop 9 runs on Draughn in softball matchup

Wray had three hits, including a double, scored three runs and stole two bases. Caley Powell also had three hits and drove in two runs and scored one herself. Bryant had three RBIs. Herman and Cutter each had two hits. Seven Bears hit safely.

“We’re really proud of them. They are working hard to fine-tune those swings,” Norris said. “But I think the biggest thing is confidence. They are starting to get their confidence up and as a coach that’s something you really like to see.”

The Bunker Hill defense also had a strong performance in addition to the fourth-inning double play. Powell, at third, made a great play in the fifth, and Herman snared a sure base hit on a smash back up the middle and turned it into an out.

“I think my favorite thing I saw tonight was our relays finally came together,” Norris said. “They had some big hits, but we were able to hold them to singles because of our relays coming in. Outfielders taking good angles to the ball and our infielders ready to cut (off the throws). That was a big thing for us keeping them out of scoring position on major hits.”

Malanson worked five innings and was charged with the loss. She allowed nine hits and seven earned runs. She struck out four and walked two. Laney Winebarger pitched an inning in relief and was charged with two runs on four hits.