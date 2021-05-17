Bears' overtime thriller over Tampa has LR one game from Connecticut

Dickinson scored with five seconds remaining in the first quarter, and the Bears scored the first three goals of the second quarter to get within 7-5. But the Spartans answered with three goals to end the second period to own a 10-5 advantage at halftime.

But the second half was a different story altogether. Zach Bodeau won 10 of 18 faceoffs in the second half including overtime and 19 of 34 for the game.

“Winning the faceoffs, that helped spark our run,” Paradine said. “That was huge.”

Bodeau said he was trying to measure up to the standards set by his predecessor in the program. “Stay in the moment and trust my technique.”

LR came out in the third quarter with three goals each from Bryce Reece and Kyle Hatcher to retake the lead, 13-12, with 3:24 remaining in the period. But Tampa responded with late goals by Jack Wood and Ben French to enter the final quarter with a 14-13 edge.

The Bears took control early in the fourth quarter when Hatcher took a pass from Toron Eccleston and scored to tie the score. Then Myles Moffat, with an assist from Liam McGrath, gave the Bears the lead, 15-14, with 11:53 to go.

But with a man down, Tampa’s Ben French got loose on a breakaway and tied it up with 5:33 to go.