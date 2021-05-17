Bears' overtime thriller over Tampa has LR one game from Connecticut

With momentum switching sides like a double agent in Sunday’s NCAA Division II Southern Regional men’s lacrosse semifinal, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Colten McCracken scored with 4.5 seconds remaining in sudden death overtime to give the Bears a 16-15 win over the University of Tampa.
“Yes, honestly that’s why I took the job,” said LR coach Greg Paradine about envisioning the Bears as a national contender. “I knew when I took the job 11 years ago that we could build a national championship program. To see us one game away is kind of a little spooky. What a great feeling.”
The Bears, ranked second in the country and the Southern Regional’s top seed, have only the winner of the Wingate and Indianapolis contest between them and a trip to the nationals in Hartford, Connecticut. The Regional Championship will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lenoir-Rhyne.
With a vocal hometown contingent supporting them, the Bears needed less than a minute to get on the scoreboard. Eric Dickinson, with an assist from Tommy Aguilar flashed a shot to the goal. But the next seven goals all belonged to Tampa. The Spartans entered the game holding a 4-1 all-time advantage in games against the Bears, and it appeared as if they were going for win number five in the series.
“I knew for us not playing for three weeks we might just be a little scattered,” Paradine said. “Lacrosse is a game of runs.”
Dickinson scored with five seconds remaining in the first quarter, and the Bears scored the first three goals of the second quarter to get within 7-5. But the Spartans answered with three goals to end the second period to own a 10-5 advantage at halftime.
But the second half was a different story altogether. Zach Bodeau won 10 of 18 faceoffs in the second half including overtime and 19 of 34 for the game.
“Winning the faceoffs, that helped spark our run,” Paradine said. “That was huge.”
Bodeau said he was trying to measure up to the standards set by his predecessor in the program. “Stay in the moment and trust my technique.”
LR came out in the third quarter with three goals each from Bryce Reece and Kyle Hatcher to retake the lead, 13-12, with 3:24 remaining in the period. But Tampa responded with late goals by Jack Wood and Ben French to enter the final quarter with a 14-13 edge.
The Bears took control early in the fourth quarter when Hatcher took a pass from Toron Eccleston and scored to tie the score. Then Myles Moffat, with an assist from Liam McGrath, gave the Bears the lead, 15-14, with 11:53 to go.
But with a man down, Tampa’s Ben French got loose on a breakaway and tied it up with 5:33 to go.
Both teams had opportunities to score the game winner, including a shot by LR that went off the crossbar.
In overtime, the Spartans got back-to-back shots, but couldn’t get them by goalkeeper Noah Johnson who finished with 12 saves.
Gabe Smith fired one for LR that nearly ended the game with less than two minutes remaining in the overtime session.
With time running out, the Bears got a late possession and McCracken got the ball on the right wing.
“I just turned, and the right side of the field was open,” McCracken said. “I just saw it go over his shoulder and my mind went blank.”
It was the first loss of the season for Tampa who finishes the season at 10-1. LR is now 14-1. The Bears’ lone loss was to SAC rival Wingate.
“Big, unbelievable alumni presence out there,” Paradine said about the vocal hometown crowd. They’re as happy as we are. It’s a program win. We want to keep this thing going as long as we can.”
French and Daniel Fitzpatrick each had four goals for the Spartans and Jack Wood had four assists and a goal.
Hatcher and Reece each scored four times for LR. Dickinson had four goals and two assists and Eccleston had two goals and two assists.