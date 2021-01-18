Battle of the unbeaten teams: Trip to state finals on line for Foard volleyball

They have dominated the competition all season and now they’ll take on each other in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A West Regional volleyball tournament, as No. 3 West Wilkes hosts No. 8 Fred T. Foard Tuesday night.
The visiting Tigers and Blackhawks each enter the match at 17-0 and have had little to sweat out to this point. Consider that the team that loses this best-of-five match will have lost as many sets as the two squads combined. Together, Foard and West Wilkes are 102-3 in sets.
The winner of the match will advance to the 2A state final Saturday, when they will face the East Regional winner between No. 9 McMichael (16-1) and No. 3 North Lenoir (12-0), also to be played Tuesday. The state championship is scheduled to be played at Green Level High School in Cary at 10:30 a.m.
Here is a look at each team:
No. 1 Fred T. Foard (17-0) Head Coach: Meredith Lombardi (73-4, third season at Foard)
Playoff schedule: 1/12 vs. No. 9 Owen (3-0); 1/14 at No. 1 R-S Central (3-0); 1/16 vs. No. 13 Patton (3-0)
After winning 81 straight sets before Saturday’s quarterfinal against Patton, the Tigers finally lost one. In the first set, the Panthers were able to find holes in the middle back section of the court to win 25-16. Foard eventually adjusted, as its blockers became a factor in set two for a 25-20 victory. Back on track, the Tigers blew out the Panthers 25-10, 25-9 to finish the match. The set loss was the first in 28 matches, which also came in their last match loss against Watauga in 2019.
Sisters Martina and Jamianne Foster are formidable at the net, aggressively attacking the opposing team’s hitter for blocks to score, or tips that set up passes to setters, who turn them into kills. The Tigers often are able to cut off angles along the back line, creating minimal room for hitters to work. Trinity Trammel and Lyndsie Warren work quickly to get into position for digs, and they are assisted by the top two outside hitters. Megan Dorsey and Michelle Thao are vicious hitters on the left side of the net, but also do the dirty work when the rotation has them in the back. Along with the Fosters, 6-1 sophomore Averie Dale also is becoming a factor in the middle. Setters Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle are effective in mixing up sets for kill shots anywhere along the net. Both are also able to play a dink shot, should opposing blockers get too aggressive at the net.
After an absence from the regionals since 2005, this is the Tigers second in a row. Foard is looking for its eighth trip to the state finals, at which the Tigers have never lost.
Foard swept West Wilkes 3-0 in round three of the 2018 playoffs. As sophomores, Dorsey had 12 kills and seven digs, while Thao had 11 kills and 11 digs.
No. 3 West Wilkes (17-0) Head Coach: Steve Bryan (164-74, 11th season at West Wilkes)
Playoff schedule: 1/12 vs. No. 14 Maiden (3-0); 1/14 vs. No. 11 Surry Central (3-0); 1/16 at No. 2 West Stanly (3-0).
West Wilkes won the Mountain Valley 1A-2A Conference with its only two set losses coming to runner-up Alleghany, which made it to the 1A quarterfinals. The Blackhawks did get a scare in set two in the quarterfinals at No. 2 West Stanly, but they won a 26-24 battle en route to a sweep.
West Wilkes is led offensively by senior Cheyenne Clonch, who led the Blackhawks with nine kills in their 2018 playoff loss to Foard. She averages over five kills per set, while junior teammate Carson Ledford has 3.7 per set, and also leads the team in aces. Clonch and Ledford also lead the team in blocks. Senior setter Jamesyn Bell runs the offense with an average of 11 assists per set. Sophie Nichols and Clonch lead West Wilkes in digs.
Given the history of the two teams, West Wilkes could feel as if it is playing the part of David in a battle against Goliath. However, the Blackhawks have reason to play with some confidence. This playoff run is like the script from a year ago, when the Blackhawks went through a regular season undefeated. Last season, as a third seed, West Wilkes was upset in the second round by No. 14 Surry Central in five sets. As a third seed this time, the Blackhawks met Surry Central in the second round and blitzed the Golden Eagles 3-0.
This is the first regional final for the Blackhawks since 2010, when they were a 1A school. Overall, they are 16-13 in NCHSAA playoff history and looking for their first trip to the state final in the program’s history.