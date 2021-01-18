Battle of the unbeaten teams: Trip to state finals on line for Foard volleyball

Sisters Martina and Jamianne Foster are formidable at the net, aggressively attacking the opposing team’s hitter for blocks to score, or tips that set up passes to setters, who turn them into kills. The Tigers often are able to cut off angles along the back line, creating minimal room for hitters to work. Trinity Trammel and Lyndsie Warren work quickly to get into position for digs, and they are assisted by the top two outside hitters. Megan Dorsey and Michelle Thao are vicious hitters on the left side of the net, but also do the dirty work when the rotation has them in the back. Along with the Fosters, 6-1 sophomore Averie Dale also is becoming a factor in the middle. Setters Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle are effective in mixing up sets for kill shots anywhere along the net. Both are also able to play a dink shot, should opposing blockers get too aggressive at the net.