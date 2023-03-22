The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team battled all game long in its NJCAA Division II national tournament debut on Tuesday in Michigan, but ultimately fell 60-42 to defending national champion Kirkwood at the SC4 Fieldhouse.

Center Nijah Cunningham paced Catawba Valley (16-13) with 12 points and four rebounds, while guard Rylie Hogg added 11 points. Guard/forward Keziah Soogrim also finished one basket shy of a double double with eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Red Hawks were hindered in the contest by 28 turnovers, which led to 23 points by the Eagles.

CVCC came out of the gates in Tuesday’s tournament opener strong, leading 12-9 early against Kirkwood.

However, Catawba Valley would struggle to maintain possession of the basketball, committing 18 first-half turnovers, which led to 16 Eagle points during the opening two quarters of play. Kirkwood led 28-20 at halftime.

The Red Hawks came out of the halftime break composed, and they pulled to within four points of the lead. However, the Eagles would distance themselves and gain a 44-30 advantage after three quarters of play.

Catawba Valley battled until the final buzzer sounded, but it could only get as close as 12 points during the final quarter.