Baseball playoffs begin on Tuesday; Foard, St. Stephens, Hickory among the competitors

The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the state baseball tournament Monday, with 14 teams from the five area conferences making the field.

Listed below is a capsule look at the area teams and their matchups for the first round, scheduled to begin Tuesday. Winners will advance to the second round, scheduled for Friday.

4A WEST REGION

No. 5 Alexander Central (21-4) (28-29 NCHSAA playoffs) vs. No. 28 Ragsdale (14-10)

Alexander Central: Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion, tournament champions

Coach: Pete Hardee

Key pitchers: Maddox Jack, So. (7-1, 41.1 IP, 56 K, 13 BB, 1.35 ERA); Cade Miller, Sr. (6-0, 38.1 IP, 62 K, 27 BB, 1.46 ERA); Caleb Williams, Jr. (4-2, 29.2 IP, 41 K, 15 BB, 1.65 ERA); JD Little (4-1, 33.1 IP, 46 K, 10 BB, 1.47 ERA).

Key hitters: Caleb Williams, Jr. (.406 avg, 6 2B, 2 HR, 23 RBI); Jaret Hoppes, So. (.395 avg., 6 2B, 25 RBI, 18 SB); Mason Chapman, Jr. (.386 avg., 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 13 RBI).

Next up: No. 12 Porter Ridge (16-6) or No. 21 McDowell (13-9)

No. 19 South Caldwell (15-8) (56-39 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles, last 2007) at No. 14 Reagan (19-6)

South Caldwell: Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion

Coach: Jeff Parham

Next up: No. 3 Hough (21-2) or No. 30 Cuthbertson (9-13-1)

No. 26 Watauga (16-8) (15-14 NCHSAA playoffs) at No. 7 Northwest Guilford (20-5)

Watauga: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Mike Windish

Next up: No. 10 T.C. Roberson (18-6) or No. 23 Mooresville (14-10)

3A WEST REGION

No. 5 North Lincoln (17-5) (12-14 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 2019) vs. No. 28 North Iredell (10-11) (0-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

North Lincoln: Western Foothills Athletic 3A champion

Coach: Charlie Goss

Key pitchers: Landon Reeves, Sr. (8-2, 62.1 IP, 77 K, 14 BB, 2.36 ERA); Kellen Karr (5-1, 37.1 IP, 49 K, 19 BB, 1.50 ERA).

Key hitters: Matt Heavner, Sr. (.472 avg., 10 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI); Maddux Walker, Jr. (.429 avg. 5 2B, 18 RBI); Reece Moody, Sr. (.415 avg., 3 2B, 2 3B, 18 RBI); Landon Reeves, Sr. (.406 avg., 3 2B, 1 3B, 13 SB).

North Iredell: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Derrick Wishon

Key pitchers: Cole Johnson, Jr. (4-5, 47.2 IP, 60 K, 14 BB, 1.91 ERA); Kohen Ponder, Sr. (1-4, 28 IP, 32 K, 15 BB, 4.50 ERA).

Key hitters: Thomas Shumaker, Fr. (.381 avg., 7 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 19 RBI); Cole Johnson, Jr. (.349 avg., 5 2B, 1 HR, 14 RBI); Colby Umbarger, Jr. (.295 avg. 7 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 13 RBI).

Next up: No. 12 Crest (16-7) or No. 21 Rockingham County (17-8)

No. 13 Fred T. Foard (16-6) (16-18 NCHSAA playoffs) vs. No. 20 North Davidson (9-12)

Fred T. Foard: Western Foothills Athletic 3A tournament champion

Coach: Channon Vogel

Key pitchers: Josh Swink, Jr. (5-1, 1 save, 39.1 IP, 62 K, 21 BB, 1.78 ERA); Lane Essary, Sr. (4-3, 30.1 IP, 62 K, 21 BB, 1.85 ERA); Zac Martin (2-0, 3 saves, 18.1 IP, 34 K, 18 BB, 3.05 ERA)

Key hitters: Braxton Tramel, So. (.508 avg., 36 runs, 9 2B, 4 3B, 5 HR, 21 RBI, 12 SB); Hayden Tabor (.321 avg., 24 runs, 4 2B, 17 RBI, 18 SB); Connor Peschel, Sr. (.288 avg. 3 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 18 RBI), Lane Essary, Sr. (.345, 3 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBI).

Next up: No. 4 West Henderson (19-3) or No. 29 Asheboro (12-12)

No. 10 St. Stephens (20-6) (12-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles 1973) vs. No. 23 Central Davidson (11-10)

St. Stephens: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Jimmy Bowman

Key pitcher: Julien Peissel, Sr. (6 wins)

Key hitters: Silas Isenhour Sr.; Julien Peissel, Sr.

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance are to rely on pitching and doing what we have done all year, which is continue to get runners on base and put pressure on other teams. We can rely on last season's experience in the playoffs, but we will ultimately have to do what we do.”

Next up: No. 7 Parkwood (19-6) or No. 26 Hickory (11-10)

No. 11 East Lincoln (16-6) (19-24 NCHSAA playoffs) vs. No. 22 Forestview (12-10)

East Lincoln: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Chris Matile

Key pitchers: Carson Dahle, So. (3-2, 1 save, 32.2 IP, 48 K, 8 BB, 3.43 ERA); Seth Haigler, Sr. (4-1, 22 IP, 24 K, 7 BB, 3.50); Logan Palmer, Sr. (1-2, 18 K, 9 BB, 3.39 ERA)

Key hitters: Garrett Michel, Sr. (.554 avg., 40 runs, 8 2B, 1 3B, 16 HR, 46 RBI, 13 SB); Gavin Houser, Sr. (.429 avg. 7 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI); Evan Matile, Fr. (.385 avg., 8 2B, 1 HR, 26 RBI, 10 SB).

Next up: No. 6 Eastern Guilford (23-3) or No. 27 Franklin (9-8)

No. 26 Hickory (11-10) (23-25 NCHSAA playoffs) at No. 7 Parkwood (19-6)

Hickory: Wild card qualifier

Coach: David Craft

Key pitchers: Will Banks, Sr. (5-3, 33 IP, 53 K, Davidson signee)

Key hitters: Boone Herman, Jr. (.390 avg. 8 extra base hits); Blake Kiser, Sr. (.327 avg. 15 RB).

Coach’s comments: “The keys for our team to advance will be great pitching and defense, and putting the ball in play. The team has improved each game.”

Next up: No. 10 St. Stephens (20-6) or No. 23 Central Davidson (11-10)

Hibriten: Northwestern 3A representative

Coach: Jeff Crisp

Key pitchers: Connor Woodward, Jr. (3-3, 38.1 IP, 55 K, 37 BB, 2.92 ERA); Ryan Winkler, So. (1-1, 23 IP, 21 K, 13 BB, 4.26 ERA)

Key hitters: Jake Absher, Jr. (.507 avg., 14 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 26 RBI); Dillan Earp, So. (.371 avg., 4 2B, 1 HR, 18 RBI); Cameron Hodges, Sr. (.352 avg., 3 2B, 17 RBI)

Next up: No. 15 Oak Grove (11-8) or No. 18 Northwest Cabarrus (14-8)

2A WEST REGION

No. 9 Bandys (20-7) (12-19 NCHSAA playoffs) vs. No. 24 Shelby (14-10)

Bandys: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference champion, CVAC tournament champion

Coach: Frank Porter

Key pitchers: Cade Spencer, Jr. (9-1, 54.1 IP, 77 K, 7 BB, 1.80 ERA, 4 shutouts, 1 no-hitter); Terick Bumgarner, Sr. (7-2, 84 K, 19 BB, 1.24 ERA, 4 shutouts, 1 no-hitter).

Key hitters: Nolan Jones, Jr. (.465 avg., 6 2B, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 12 SB); Parker DeHart, Sr. (.348 avg., 3 2B, 4 3B, 13 RBI, 12 SB); Terick Bumgarner, Sr. (.369 avg. 9 2B, 2 HR, 27 RBI); Parker Styborski, Sr. (.529 avg. 7 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 44 RBI); Zach Barnett, Sr. (.407 avg. 12 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 36 RBI)

Next up: No. 8 West Stanly (20-6) vs. No. 25 Mount Pleasant (10-10)

No. 32 Lincolnton (13-8) (12-13 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title, 1995 1st appearance since 2018) at No. 1 Randleman (25-1)

Lincolnton: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A runner-up

Coach: Brad Gates

Key pitcher: Sam Carpenter, Sr. (6-0 with ERA around 1.00)

Key hitters: Will Blackburn, Jr. and Easton Dellinger, Jr.

Coach’s comments: “The key for us to be successful are for Sam to stay around the zone and for the defense to be solid behind him. Hitters need to do their job, be on base and move runners to give our guys a chance to drive runs in. The biggest key is not to beat ourselves.”

Next up: No. 16 East Gaston (19-6) or No. 17 Pine Lake Prep (15-8)

No. 31 Bunker Hill (12-11) (15-18 NCHSAA playoffs) at No. 2 North Stanly (21-2)

Bunker Hill: Wild card qualifier

Coach: Todd Setzer

Key pitchers: Preston Workman, Sr. (6-2, 58.1 IP, 63 IP, 15 BB, 0.72 ERA); Drew Moore, Sr. (3-4, 53 K, 18 BB, 3.45 ERA)

Next up: No. 15 Community School of Davidson (13-6) or No. 18 Chase (13-7)

1A WEST REGION

No. 2 Draughn (19-3) (3-6 NCHSAA playoffs 1st appearance since 2017) vs. No. 31 Highland Tech (7-15)

Draughn: Western Highlands 1A/ 2A Conference Champion

Coach: Mason Biddix

Key pitchers: Tate Jensen, Fr. (8-1, 56.2 IP, 86 K, 23 BB, 1.24 ERA); Trey Jensen, Jr. (5-0, 39.2 IP, 37 K, 18 BB, 2.65 ERA).

Key hitters: Brayden Schutt, Sr. (.371 avg., 1 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 14 SB); Tate Jensen, Fr. (.377 avg. 6 2B, 1 HR, 16 RBI); Trey Jensen, Jr. (.314 avg. (3 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 22 RBI, 10 SB); Jacob Mull, Fr. (.309 avg., 2 2B, 3 HR, 23 RBI)

Next up: No. 15 North Stokes (12-13) or No. 18 Uwharrie Charter (7-14)