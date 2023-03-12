Arguably the best 3A baseball conference in the state last year was the Western Foothills Athletic 3A. Six of the eight teams made the playoffs and four of them won a playoff game.

East Lincoln, North Lincoln and St. Stephens made it to the quarterfinals, with East Lincoln getting to the West final. Those three teams, along with Fred T. Foard went into the final week with a chance to win the conference championship before North Lincoln took the crown outright. St. Stephens won the tournament title but lost to East Lincoln in the quarterfinal round. It was a crazy season, indeed.

Finishing well off the pace in fifth was Hickory, but the Red Tornadoes proved to be a menace at times. Hickory handed champion North Lincoln one of its two conference losses, split the season series with St. Stephens and battled Foard closely before losing 9-8.

This season has been different. Hickory enters the week at 5-0 with three shutout wins, including one against defending Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion South Caldwell. The Red Tornadoes also have a mercy-rule win over 2022 playoff team Hibriten.

The Red Tornadoes open WFAC play this week and they’ll jump right into the fire on Tuesday at East Lincoln (2-2) before the conference home opener on Friday against North Lincoln (3-2). These two games will be a good measuring stick for Hickory and the team's title chances.

South Caldwell has no fear

In following area teams that are consistently state championship contenders, one of the common traits is facing tough competition in out-of-conference matchups. The wrestlers at Fred T. Foard, the soccer players on the Hickory boys team and the girls on the Newton-Conover basketball team don’t necessarily worry about taking a loss because the coaches know that in the bigger picture, the preparation for what is to come in the postseason is valuable.

One of the area teams to take on all comers is South Caldwell softball. Already 4-0 this season, the Spartans secured three of those wins last week against 2022 playoff teams. That list includes 3A state quarterfinalist Crest. And all three of those wins came via mercy rule. South Caldwell has a combined margin of victory of 56-10.

The competition amps up this week for the Spartans, as they’ll take on two defending state champions, both on the road. On Tuesday, South Caldwell takes the long journey to Mebane to play 3A title winners Eastern Alamance. Two days later, the bus takes the Spartans to Oakboro to battle back-to-back 2A champions West Stanly.

The Oakboro Colts have been among the state’s most dominant teams since 2018, going 109-9 with three state championships.

Alexander Central softball looks to rebound

Like South Caldwell, Alexander Central is another team that is willing to take on any team at any time. However, the quality of the opponents got to the Cougars last week. Alexander Central lost back-to-back games to West Wilkes and McDowell, the first consecutive losses since the 4A championship series in 2021.

Alexander Central will get a chance to avenge its largest defeat (8-1) in two seasons on Wednesday at West Wilkes before returning home to see East Rowan the next day. East Rowan has played the Cougars tough the last two seasons, including a 3A quarterfinal playoff loss at Taylorsville in 2021.

CVAC baseball shenanigans

Perhaps it’s too early to read much into the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference baseball standings. However, after the first week of the league, things are a bit upside down compared to last year.

Three teams escaped with a clean 2-0 slate after week one.

One of those, Bunker Hill, is usually a contender no matter what league the school ends up in. Last season was a down year for the Bears, going 12-12 overall. It was Bunker Hill's worst season since 2008, the last year the team missed the playoffs. The Bears were 9-5 in the CVAC, which left them tied for third with West Lincoln, sitting behind Bandys and Lincolnton.

In the first week of a new season, Bunker Hill got an expected easy win over West Caldwell and took a step forward in the conference chase with a win over Lincolnton.

Bunker Hill at the top is not unusual, but the Bears are joined by teams that finished sixth and seventh a year ago. That's East Burke and Newton-Conover.

Since 1980, Newton-Conover has played in one playoff game.

At 2-3 with three blowout losses this season, the Red Devils will probably have to prove themselves a bit before they are taken seriously. Should Newton-Conover down East Burke at home on Tuesday and win at West Lincoln on Friday, we’ll have to keep an eye on the Red Devils.

East Burke also bears watching. The last time the Cavaliers made the playoffs, East Burke was still a 4A school. That was back in 2009, which is the last season they had a winning record. In fact, the Cavs have had double digits in wins just once since 2009.

Now, they’re just 2-1 with rain hampering their schedule. The 2-0 conference start includes a win over defending conference champion Bandys, as well a road win at Maiden. That is East Burke's first win over the Blue Devils since 2011. If East Burke grabs a win at Newton-Conover on Tuesday and at Bunker Hill on Friday, the boys from Icard will have control of the CVAC.

Other games to watch this week

East Lincoln will host a four-team tournament this week with the opener against Hibriten on Wednesday featuring two conference champions. Both teams had a tough weekend in a tournament in Wilson and will look to get back on track.

Bandys and West Lincoln were co-champions in the CVAC last year with Maiden in third place, three games out. With West Lincoln losing to both Maiden and Bandys last week, the winner of the Bandys and West Lincoln game on Friday could take control of the CVAC. However, Maiden’s game at West Caldwell on Tuesday could bear watching.