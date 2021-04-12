Baseball calendar: 11 fireworks shows, Gallo and Succop bobbleheads planned

We are now less than a month away from the start of the season. I wanted to share some of the exciting things we will have going on at the ballpark this year.

Are fireworks returning this year? I’m excited to say that we will have 11 shows this season. There will be a show after every Friday night home game plus the biggest show of the year on July Fourth as we celebrate America’s independence. Our usual daily promotions of Dollar Dog Tuesday, Kids Win Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, and Super Saturdays (giveaways, concerts, or a jersey auction every Saturday), and Church Bulletin Sundays are all returning, as well.

We will be continuing the Minor League tradition of taking on a fun alternate identity for select games complete with a specialty logo set and uniforms. The Llamas de Hickory will make their return in 2021. The Llamas identity, which celebrates Latinx culture, will take the field for six games spread throughout the season, each on a different day of the week. The nights will all celebrate Latin American culture through music, games, and other activities at the ballpark. This season the alternate identity of the Couch Potatoes will make its on field debut for three games in June. The identity, which was revealed last March, pays tribute to the Hickory Metro as the furniture capital of the world and North Carolina, the country’s leading sweet potato producer.