Bandys wrestlers complete turnaround with wins over Newton-Conover and Maiden

“As a team and a family,” Adams stated. “It was not, in certain aspect, expected to be here this year. Maybe not quite to this level. I just wanted our kids to be relevant this year. I feel like everybody has stepped on Bandys for a couple of years.”

Sandwiched around a forfeit at 113 pounds, the Red Devils took a 9-6 lead with a pin by Nick Grynkiv (106 pounds) and a decision by Camden Spencer (120).

From there, the Trojans seized momentum with back-to-back, first-period pins by Joey Levix (126) and Bryson Burkett (132) to set up a key match at 138 pounds. With both grapplers individually at 16-4, the Trojans William Nix scored a reverse in the second period and it appeared it might be the lone scoring move. His opponent, Connor Shumate, nearly worked an escape in the third period, but Nix was able to keep a lone shoe in his grasp to maintain the dominant position. Nix extended the lead to 5-0 with a near fall just before the final buzzer to win the match.

Trey Ballew (145) took a 12-1 decision to keep the Trojans going before the team got another key win, as Ian Moore (152) defeated previously unbeaten Jason Brawley (20-1) in a 10-2 major decision. Caleb Moore (160) worked a pin before Raydyn Brooks (170) outlasted Jordan Henze 5-1, which put the match out of reach at 38-9.

