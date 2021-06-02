Bandys wrestlers complete turnaround with wins over Newton-Conover and Maiden

From rollover to relevancy. That is the best way to describe to the turnaround for Bandys in duals wrestling in the second season under head coach Justin Adams.
One season after posting an 8-30 dual record, which included an 0-6 mark in the South Fork 2A Conference, Bandys completed a remarkable season by defeating both Maiden and Newton-Conover in a conference tri-meet hosted by Newton-Conover on Tuesday. Bandys easily routed Maiden 65-16, and then used a seven-bout streak to put away the Red Devils 38-29.
The conclusion of the dual season – the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will not host a dual-team playoff tournament this season – leaves Bandys at 20-4 overall, 5-1 in the South Fork, which is good for second place behind West Lincoln, which took the dual conference crown at 6-0.
Newton-Conover won the second portion of its tri-meet by rolling past Maiden 70-10. The Devils finish duals at 18-4, 4-2 in the South Fork. Maiden was 10-9 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
Success for Bandys wrestling over the past decade has been confined to individual triumphs. Since 2012, the Trojans have placed three wrestlers atop the podium in the individual state tournament. However, the Trojans, which won back-to-back 2A state dual titles in 2005 and 2006, haven’t made the dual playoffs since 2012.
Defeating Newton-Conover, which has been to seven state finals since 2007, is seen as a big step, said Adams.
“As a team and a family,” Adams stated. “It was not, in certain aspect, expected to be here this year. Maybe not quite to this level. I just wanted our kids to be relevant this year. I feel like everybody has stepped on Bandys for a couple of years.”
Sandwiched around a forfeit at 113 pounds, the Red Devils took a 9-6 lead with a pin by Nick Grynkiv (106 pounds) and a decision by Camden Spencer (120).
From there, the Trojans seized momentum with back-to-back, first-period pins by Joey Levix (126) and Bryson Burkett (132) to set up a key match at 138 pounds. With both grapplers individually at 16-4, the Trojans William Nix scored a reverse in the second period and it appeared it might be the lone scoring move. His opponent, Connor Shumate, nearly worked an escape in the third period, but Nix was able to keep a lone shoe in his grasp to maintain the dominant position. Nix extended the lead to 5-0 with a near fall just before the final buzzer to win the match.
Trey Ballew (145) took a 12-1 decision to keep the Trojans going before the team got another key win, as Ian Moore (152) defeated previously unbeaten Jason Brawley (20-1) in a 10-2 major decision. Caleb Moore (160) worked a pin before Raydyn Brooks (170) outlasted Jordan Henze 5-1, which put the match out of reach at 38-9.
Adams said the wrestlers have begun to believe they will succeed in key moments.
“The kids know that they can score points in those situations,” said Adams. “They’re going to make mistakes, but they’re going to be OK and stay on the offensive and wrestle. We weren’t able to do that last year.”
The Red Devils won the final four matches. Nicholas Cadwallader (182) edged Matthew Cranfill 4-3 before Owen Clark (195), Cole Clark (220) and defending state champion Ryan Walker (285) finished out the meet with pins.
Red Devils’ coach Eddy Clark was complimentary of Bandys’ improvement, hinting that the Trojans success could be long term.
“They’re good and they’re young,” said Clark.
For his own team, Clark said the losses of the swing matches in the middleweights exposed holes in the lineup of the Red Devils.
“We’re young, as well,” explained Clark. “We’ve had kids that have been winning all year and they beat us in a couple of those weight classes.”
He later added, “We didn’t wrestle real well at the bottom and that cost us.”
In the Bandys win over Maiden, the Trojans benefitted from five forfeits en route to the win. Scoring pins were Trey Story (120) William Nix (138), Raydyn Brooks (170) and Austin Cline (195). Matthew Cranfill (182) won by a technical fall. Christian Wylie (113) and Daniel Spring (285) got pins for Maiden with Nathaniel Poovey (145) getting a major decision.
Newton-Conover also received five forfeits, and then added eight wins out of the nine contested bouts. For the Red Devils, Camden Spencer (120), Connor Shumate (138), Jordan Hinze (170), Caleb Louchez (182), Owen Clark (195) and Ryan Walker (285) all racked up pins. Nathaniel Poovey (145) improved to 18-1 with Maiden’s only victory outside of a forfeit.
All three teams will compete in the South Fork 2A Conference tournament on Thursday at Newton-Conover. The matches start at 9 a.m.