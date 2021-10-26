Bandys hosts East Burke tonight in high school football matchup

Bandys’ Nolan Jones, 4, cuts to get around West Lincoln’s Mason Avery, 20, in a file photo from September. Following a 37-26 road win over West Caldwell last Friday, the Trojans (3-4, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) host East Burke (1-6, 0-5) tonight at 7 in a contest that was originally scheduled for Sept. 24, postponed until Oct. 12 due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cavaliers’ program and then pushed back again. Bandys will complete the regular season with a home game against Bunker Hill on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while East Burke travels to West Caldwell at the same time.