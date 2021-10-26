 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bandys hosts East Burke tonight in high school football matchup
0 Comments
alert top story

Bandys hosts East Burke tonight in high school football matchup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
102621 Bandys standalone.jpg

Bandys’ Nolan Jones, 4, cuts to get around West Lincoln’s Mason Avery, 20, in a file photo from September. Following a 37-26 road win over West Caldwell last Friday, the Trojans (3-4, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) host East Burke (1-6, 0-5) tonight at 7 in a contest that was originally scheduled for Sept. 24, postponed until Oct. 12 due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cavaliers’ program and then pushed back again. Bandys will complete the regular season with a home game against Bunker Hill on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while East Burke travels to West Caldwell at the same time.

 David Scearce, Record File Photo

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bandys’ Nolan Jones, 4, cuts to get around West Lincoln’s Mason Avery, 20, in a file photo from September. Following a 37-26 road win over West Caldwell last Friday, the Trojans (3-4, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) host East Burke (1-6, 0-5) tonight at 7 in a contest that was originally scheduled for Sept. 24, postponed until Oct. 12 due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cavaliers’ program and then pushed back again. Bandys will complete the regular season with a home game against Bunker Hill on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while East Burke travels to West Caldwell at the same time.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert