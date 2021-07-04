Asheville shutout Crawdads 12-0 Saturday

The bottom of the first started promisingly for the Crawdads. Miguel Aparicio walked and one out later Blaine Crim joined him with a single. With two outs, Pedro Gonzalez nearly cleared the bases as his long drive to left went to the wrong side of the foul pole by a few feet. Matt Ruppenthal then struck out Gonzalez to escape trouble.

From that point, the Tourists increased the lead in each of the next three innings. In the second, the first three reached with Alex Holderman collecting an RBI single and Barefoot powering up a three-run homer to left — his seventh of the season and the second in two nights — for an 8-0 lead. Holderman added his third of the year, a two-run blast to right in the third. Bryan Arias, one of those joining the Tourists this week, hit a mammoth shot in the fourth for his second homer in two days to round out the scoring.

The Crawdads (20-33), scored just four of their 16 runners in the loss Friday and struggled again move runners across the plate. Along with the misfortune of Gonzalez’s near homer in the first, Hickory loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but Ruppenthal struck out Crim and Trey Hair to strand all three runners. The Crawdads put nine on base for the game and stranded them all to suffer their second shutout of the season.