Asheville shutout Crawdads 12-0 Saturday

The Asheville Tourists entered this week’s six-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium as the top-hitting team in the High-A East League. After the Hickory Crawdads shut them down in the first three games of the series, Asheville roared back the last two nights, including a 12-0 win Saturday night in front of 1,905 fans.
Prior to the series opener, the Tourists (24-28) had several player moves, the result of which sent two of the Houston Astros top-30 prospects — third baseman Joe Perez and outfielder Alex McKenna — up to AA Corpus Christi. In the first game, the Tourists put together just four hits and in the first three games of the series were outscored by Hickory 20-8.
With the lineup acclimated, Asheville hit a pair of homers and beat Hickory 7-4 on Friday. That turned out to be a tune-up for Saturday’s game, at which the Tourists muscled up four home runs over the first four innings to put the game away quickly.
Much of the damage came against starter Avery Weems, who contributed to his troubles by walking the first two batters of the game. Campbell University product Matt Barefoot singled in Wilyer Abreu and sent Shay Whitcomb to third. Barefoot stole second and when the throw from catcher David Garcia skipped into center, Whitcomb scampered home to make it 2-0. Two outs later, the Astros’ No. 6 prospect Freudis Nova slapped a fastball to right center to clear the bases and finish the first with a 4-0 lead.
The bottom of the first started promisingly for the Crawdads. Miguel Aparicio walked and one out later Blaine Crim joined him with a single. With two outs, Pedro Gonzalez nearly cleared the bases as his long drive to left went to the wrong side of the foul pole by a few feet. Matt Ruppenthal then struck out Gonzalez to escape trouble.
From that point, the Tourists increased the lead in each of the next three innings. In the second, the first three reached with Alex Holderman collecting an RBI single and Barefoot powering up a three-run homer to left — his seventh of the season and the second in two nights — for an 8-0 lead. Holderman added his third of the year, a two-run blast to right in the third. Bryan Arias, one of those joining the Tourists this week, hit a mammoth shot in the fourth for his second homer in two days to round out the scoring.
The Crawdads (20-33), scored just four of their 16 runners in the loss Friday and struggled again move runners across the plate. Along with the misfortune of Gonzalez’s near homer in the first, Hickory loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but Ruppenthal struck out Crim and Trey Hair to strand all three runners. The Crawdads put nine on base for the game and stranded them all to suffer their second shutout of the season.
Ruppenthal was the beneficiary of the run support to improve to 3-1 on the season. He struck out nine over five scoreless innings and allowed four hits and three walks. Danny Cody walked one and gave up a hit over the final four innings to earn his second save of the year.
Weems gave up 10 of the 12 runs over three innings and dropped to 2-3 on the season. Nic Laio struck out five over four innings, allowing four hits including the two-run homer to Arias. Justin Marsden completed the work on the mound for Hickory, allowing two baserunners in two innings and striking out four.