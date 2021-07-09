Anglers plan bass fishing program at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I came a long way from when I first signed at South Caldwell High School to here,” Bailey said. “When I look back on it, I wasn’t that good back then, but now I’m getting the hang of it. Caleb and I both helped start this team here at CVCC and helped make it into a successful team that is nationally ranked. We’re going to try to do that at Lenoir-Rhyne.”

From South Carolina to Alabama to Oklahoma to New York next month for another national tournament, Lonca says being a part of the bass fishing program at Catawba Valley Community College has been a blessing.

“Every trip for me has been an experience I’ll never forget,” Lonca said. Bailey agrees.

“Going to these lakes across the country, you learn different things at those lakes that you don’t around here,” Bailey said. “When you learn to put that together that’s when you become successful. Having all of these different tournaments under our belt, we’ve learned how to practice and put it together.”

Bailey and Lonca join teammates Adam Seagle and Jeremy Dellinger as signees for the Red Hawk bass fishing team to four-year colleges and universities. Seagle and Dellinger recently signed with Erskine College.