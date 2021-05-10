Alexander softball on the path to an 11th state title?

Darrell Adkins ran the program and retired after the Cougars won the 2018 championship. It was then that Hamby was asked to take over the Cougars. Taking the role as the head coach was a dream come true. Yet, when asked about taking the head coach’s role, she is quick to defer to the tradition of Cougars softball.

“Our program is built on tradition,” said Hamby, now in her third year at Alexander Central. “That’s our backbone. We talk a lot about our traditions. I take a lot of pride in this program, and it’s great to come back and coach where you once played.”

Hamby admitted tweaking a couple of things to make it her own, but her answers always reflect the traditions of the program: hard work at practice and being prepared to perform during games.

It worked when she was a player. It worked when she was an assistant coach. So, why change it?

“Most of the stuff, we’ve done since I’ve been up here,” Hamby said. “They work hard every day at practice, and we base our program on the hard work and getting after it at practice and making sure that we have a first-class program.”