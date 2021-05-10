Alexander softball on the path to an 11th state title?

When one visits Central Park in Taylorsville to take in an Alexander Central softball game, the traditions cannot be ignored.
The backing of the right-field scoreboard facing the corner of Liledoun Road and Cougar Avenue trumpets the 10 state championships won since 1979, including the last one, a 3A title from the 2018 season. The 10 banners that adorn the outfield fence recall each of the 10 title seasons. An 11th banner in the right-field corner lists the numerous conference titles – so many that one doing a quick count loses their place among the many years listed. Along the third-base side, overlooking the immaculately kept grass field, is a throng of fans, some of whom likely have seen the best Alexander County has to offer over the past 42 years, including the 2014 National Champions (National Fast Pitch Coaches Association).
Head coach Kylie Hamby is well-versed in that tradition. As Kylie Cockrell, she played on the team from 1995 to 1998. Her club won the last 4A slow-pitch title in 1995 and the first 4A fast-pitch title in 1996, both under coach Monte Sherrill.
Having played the sport at Pfeiffer, before coaching travel softball, Hamby is a softball lifer. More importantly, she is an Alexander Central lifer. She came back to the Cougars as an assistant from 2008 to 2015 until Sherrill left the program to coach at Pfeiffer. During that tenure, she had a hand in the 4A state titles in 2009, 2011, and the back-to-back championships in 2013 and 2014, which was a part of state-record 95 straight wins that ended in 2015, her last game as an assistant coach with the team.
Darrell Adkins ran the program and retired after the Cougars won the 2018 championship. It was then that Hamby was asked to take over the Cougars. Taking the role as the head coach was a dream come true. Yet, when asked about taking the head coach’s role, she is quick to defer to the tradition of Cougars softball.
“Our program is built on tradition,” said Hamby, now in her third year at Alexander Central. “That’s our backbone. We talk a lot about our traditions. I take a lot of pride in this program, and it’s great to come back and coach where you once played.”
Hamby admitted tweaking a couple of things to make it her own, but her answers always reflect the traditions of the program: hard work at practice and being prepared to perform during games.
It worked when she was a player. It worked when she was an assistant coach. So, why change it?
“Most of the stuff, we’ve done since I’ve been up here,” Hamby said. “They work hard every day at practice, and we base our program on the hard work and getting after it at practice and making sure that we have a first-class program.”
In her first season under Hamby’s leadership, the Cougars went 19-7 – a respectable year for most programs, but a drop off compared to the bar set by the program. They started 6-0 last year before COVID-19 shut down the season. This year, Alexander Central is back in the state's final four. When asked if there was any pressure to keep up with the standards set by the program’s traditions, she quickly deferred to what has always worked – to what has always led to championship.
“You always feel a little bit of pressure,” explained Hamby. “Which is what pushes you to go on. I feel like as long as we come out here and do our job, and we work hard and execute, and my kids give us everything they’ve got, then we’ll come out all right.”
That has been the formula and will continue to be the formula at Central Park in Taylorsville. And in using that formula, based on the traditions of the program, their bet is that they’ll have to figure out where to add another banner on the outfield wall.
3A WEST REGIONAL FINAL
North Buncombe at Alexander Central on Tuesday.
No. 3 ALEXANDER CENTRAL COUGARS (14-3)
Coach: Kylie Hamby (3rd season, 39-10)
Starters: Pitcher: Faith Carrigan, Jr.; Catcher: Kirstyn Herman, Fr.; 1B: Ava Chapman Fr.; 2B: Kenzie Church, Fr.; 3B: Darcy Childers, Fr.; SS: Peyton Price Jr.; LF: Anna Jordan, Fr.; CF: Chesney Stikeleather, Jr.; RF: Abby Teague, Jr.; DP: Averie Presnell, So. Reserves: Payton Campbell, So.; Kylie Davis, Fr.; Kassie Eldred, Sr.; Laila Elliott, Fr.; Lyah Hefner, So.; Kara Hinkle, Jr.; Emmalee Huffman, So.; Karen Kerley, Jr.; Laylin Marlowe, Fr.; Kelsey Moose, So.; Kayla Rector, So.; Taylor Roseman, Fr.; Mikayla Watts, Ft.
Playoff Schedule: 5/4 vs. No. 14 Tuscola (5-4); 5/7 vs. No. 6 Jesse Carson (3-0); vs. No. 15 East Rowan (1-0).
Outlook: A young Cougars squad – they start four freshmen and a sophomore – continues to build confidence. For the second time during the playoffs and the third time this season, Alexander Central scored in the bottom of the seventh to claim a walk-off victory. Pitcher Faith Carrigan has been sharp, coming off two straight shutouts. In the win over East Rowan, just one ball reached the outfield and one out was recorded in the air. Regardless of what happens this week, this is a team that is set up for deep runs in the state tournament for multiple seasons, as they return to the 4A class next season. The Cougars three losses this season have come against 3A East finalist Southern Alamance and 4A finalist South Caldwell. A win on Tuesday would give the Cougars a shot at their 11th state title, their sixth since 2009.
No. 5 NORTH BUNCOMBE BLACK HAWKS (15-0)
Coach: Tiffani Ferguson (6th season, 78-29)
Roster: Cheyanne Cable, Jr.; Scottlyn Eubanks, Sr.; Kiersten Gosnell, Fr.; Shayna Higgins, Fr.; Kenzie Jones, Jr.; Julianna Mendoza, So.; Addie Norton, Jr.; Karlyn Pickens, Jr.; Averie Ramsey, Fr.; Lola Whitson, Sr.; Peyton Whitson, Fr.
Playoff Schedule: 5/3 vs. No. 12 Cox Mill (1-0); 5/5 vs. No. 13 Enka (4-0); 5/7 vs. No. 16 West Rowan (3-2).
Outlook: Pitcher Karyln Pickens, already a Tennessee commit as a junior, threw two shutouts to start the postseason but it has taken the team's offense until the final at-bat on two occasions to advance. Pickens has struck out 44 hitters, including a 19-K performance against Enka on Wednesday. As a team, North Buncombe has surrendered just nine runs this season. The Black Hawks won on a walk-off homer in round one and scored a run in the sixth to decide Friday’s game against West Rowan. This is the program’s first final four appearance since 2001 and they are looking for their first state final appearance.