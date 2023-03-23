Rain was the winner of Wednesday's action, postponing most of the scheduled events. Among those contests that took place, a near perfect game in softball and a first-place battle in soccer were the highlights.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Alexander Central 10, Canon-McMillan, PA 0

Macy Law came close to a five-inning perfect game, as the Cougars picked up their second mercy-rule win in as many days, this one concluding after the fifth. The Big Macs from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, located just south of Pittsburgh, played their first game of the season in the loss.

Striking out six, Law needed 69 pitches to retire 15 of the 16 hitters with a lone walk as the only hiccup.

Alexander Central (6-3) had 11 hits, four of those doubles by Lainey Russell, Kenzie Church, Laney Wike and Kirstyn Herman.

The Cougars return to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play at home on Friday against Watauga.

West Caldwell 10, Freedom 2

After getting routed the previous night, the Warriors (8-3) put up five runs in the third and fifth innings for a bounce-back win.

Abigayle Gibson clubbed a two-run blast to account for Freedom’s runs.

West Caldwell returns to Catawba Valley Athletic 2A play on Friday at Bandys. The Patriots (2-6) also return to the field on Friday when the team hosts South Caldwell.

Postponements and cancellations

A Burke County matchup between Draughn and host East Burke was moved to Thursday at 6 p.m.

Also moved to Thursday was a non-conference contest between Maiden and North Lincoln.

West Lincoln’s game at Patton was postponed until Wednesday, April 5. Patton was back in action on Thursday at Watauga. The Rebels next play at home on Friday in a CVAC game against East Burke.

GIRLS SOCCER

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

East Lincoln 1, Fred T. Foard 0

The Tigers put up a tough fight against the defending conference champions. However, an unassisted goal by Abigail Hege in the 72nd minute was the difference in the match.

The Mustangs dominated the stat sheet with 14 total shots, eight of those on goal. Bella Munger was able to keep Foard in the match with seven saves. Foard created five shots with two getting saved by Lily Cleeland. Ofelia Tamas led the Tigers with three shots, one on goal.

East Lincoln (5-2-1 overall, 2-0 WFAC) is unbeaten over its last four. The Mustangs are currently tied with Hickory for first place. Foard (4-4-1, 2-1) had hoped to take sole possession of first with a win.

The Mustangs next match is scheduled for next Monday at home against Statesville. Foard is off until next Tuesday when it travels to North Lincoln.

NON-CONFERENCE

South Caldwell 3, McDowell 1

The Spartans went to Marion and defeated the host Titans for the tenth straight time since 2018.

South Caldwell (5-3) returns home on Friday when it hopes to avenge a season-opening loss to Mountain Island Charter. McDowell (0-9) also has a non-conference match on Friday at Patton.

Postponements and cancellations

Alexander Central’s match against visiting West Iredell was rescheduled for May 11 at 6 p.m. The Cougars’ next contest is set for Friday at home against West Lincoln, while West Iredell returns to WFAC play at home against Statesville.

Draughn’s home match in the Western Highlands 1A conference was postponed until March 31 at 5 p.m. The Wildcats step out of conference for their next match on Friday at Erwin in Asheville. Meanwhile, Owen is off until next Monday when it hosts Mitchell in a league match.

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

South Caldwell 20, West Caldwell 0

After a pair of losses of the last week, the Spartans (5-3) bounced back in a big way against Caldwell rival West Caldwell (0-9). A 10-run third inning set up the early finish to the game in the fourth.

The win is the 17th straight by South Caldwell versus the Warriors, dating back to March of 2013.

Both teams return to games in their respective conferences on Friday. South Caldwell travels to Northwestern 3A/4A foe, Freedom, while the Warriors take on Catawba Valley Athletic rival Bandys.

Bandys 11, Pine Lake Prep 1

The Trojans scored in every inning but one to win the game.

Alex Robinson had a clutch performance at the plate with a three-run triple and a sacrifice fly. He also scored twice. Dominic Robinson was the lone Bandys player with two hits, including a double.

On the mound, Drake Tucker tossed the first four innings, allowing a run on three hits and four walks, while striking out five. Mitchell Whelchel closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

Bandys (4-5) returns to Catawba Valley Athletic 2A play on Friday when it hosts Bandys. Pine Lake (1-6) has a Catawba Shores 1A/2A home game on Thursday against Mountain Island Charter.

Postponements and cancellations

Two non-conference games were called off on Wednesday.

Alexander Central’s game against defending 4A state champion Providence was moved to Thursday at 6 p.m.

St. Stephens game against Newton-Conover was called off and not re-scheduled. Both teams are scheduled to play again on Friday, with the Indians hosting defending Western Foothills Athletic 3A North Lincoln. Newton-Conover goes to Bunker Hill for a Catawba Valley Athletic 2A game.

BOYS TENNIS

Postponements and cancellations

The Western Highlands 1A/2A dual between Owen and Draughn was postponed until March 31 at Draughn with the start time of 4 p.m.

The Wildcats return to the courts next Wednesday against Madison. The game will take place at Mars Hill College The Mountain Foothills 7 2A match between East Rutherford and host Patton was moved to Thursday at 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Postponements and cancellations

Northwestern and Mountain Conference meets scheduled for Wednesday at Freedom and Hibriten were moved to Thursday, both scheduled for 4 p.m. Freedom will host Alexander Central, Ashe County and Patton, Hibriten’s meet is against South Caldwell and Watauga

The Western Foothills 3A meet at Hickory was moved to Friday. The Red Tornadoes will face teams from East Lincoln, St. Stephens and Statesville. Start time is 4 p.m.