Seven Catawba County wrestlers hit the jackpot at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling tournament, claiming gold by winning state championships Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Two county schools also repeated as team champions. Fred T. Foard took the 3A crown. Bandys earned the 2A title.

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Bandys entered the three-day competition with nine qualifiers, but after the semifinal round only one had made it through to the finals with seven others relegated to Saturday’s consolation bracket. It was there the Trojans made a huge move.

Saturday morning began with a re-wrestle of a semifinal match from Friday night that was initially won by Jeremiah Jones of Southwest Onslow over Ian Moore of Bandys. However, the final score was disputed by the Trojans coaches. Video footage of the match showed a referee signal two points for Moore from a takedown but the points were scored for Jones. Those points turned out to be crucial in an 8-6 win for Jones.

However, Bandys protest to the NCHSAA was upheld due to “multiple clerical errors were made in the conduct of the (match),” as stated by the organization in a tweet late Friday night. The do-over match was dominated by Jones from the start. He won in a 9-5 decision.

Bandys rebounded from the loss and scorched the opposition with six wins in the third consolation round, assuring that eight of the nine wrestlers would medal.

The run boosted the Trojans from sixth place with 62 team points to the top at 129 following the third and fifth-place matches and an insurmountable 36-point lead heading into the finals.

Bandys finished the team event with 134 points, well ahead of runner-up R-S Central, which had 99.

“It’s pretty special,” said Trojans head coach Justin Adams. “It’s been a crazy weekend. I expected the boys to wrestle pretty well this morning, but not the way they did. It brings tears to my eyes and chills to my spine.”

The team title was the culmination of a season that had turmoil in the program on and off the mat through December. Looking for an identity, Adams said the new calendar year brought a fresh attitude among the group.

“Our seniors and our good kids took our green kids and started really working with them,” said Adams, who said the fortunes changed after taking eventual dual champion Newton-Conover to a winner-take-all final match in early January. “The kids went out and wrestled and knew they could get it done. And they left that match knowing that if we worked harder with our freshmen, we could get somewhere.”

Will Nix was the lone state champion for the Trojans, winning in the 138-pound bout. He had little trouble taking down Caleb Cox of R-S Central 9-1 in the finals.

While Nix was pleased with his title, he had a greater appreciation for the work of his teammates in Saturday morning’s session.

“You got kids that lose and they buy into the team and they win matches for us,” said Nix, who wrestled in his second final in two seasons. “I wouldn't even say I'm the real champion. I'd say the rest of my team won it for me. I just love the work that they put in this morning. They’re a tough team.”

Notching third-place finishes for the Trojans were Moore (160 lbs.) and Zack Evans (195). Coming in fourth were Trey Story (126) and Luke Burkett (152). In fifth were Trey Ballew (145) and Camden Mongene (145). Matthew Cranfill (220) rounded out the Trojans haul with a sixth-place finish.

State dual champion Newton-Conover ended the night in fifth at 86 points. The Red Devils weekend was highlighted by two wrestlers making the finals with Owen Clark winning at 195 pounds. The 5-3 win over Brevard’s Ray Laney closed out Owen Clark’s high school career with back-to-back state titles and a 128-5 record for the last three seasons.

Moving on from the sport, Clark said his swan song match was emotional.

“It's really bittersweet to lace them up for the last time,” stated Clark. “I'm getting teary just thinking about it. It's really great to go out on top and really great to go out with a win and just wrestle my matches.”

Two bouts after Clark’s win, heavyweight DJ Spring brought Maiden its first individual state wrestling title with an ultimate tiebreaker victory, 3-2 over Dyllin Ellis of Bunn. Spring traded escapes with Ellis in the second period. After a scoreless sudden-victory period, the two traded escapes in two 30-second overtime periods. In the ultimate tiebreaker, Spring won the toss and chose the bottom position, from where quickly worked the winning escape.

Admitting he was still “absorbing the moment,” Spring said he hoped the title would spark the Maiden program as a whole.

“It's a huge deal really,” said Spring. “It's going to help our program. Little kids are going to look at us and having a state champion, so that is going to help move our program forward. It's great for me but it's also great for the whole program.”

Also getting to the final was Newton-Conover’s Jordan Henze (170), who was defeated by Brevard’s Jaxon Turner 6-5. Other state placers for the Red Devils were Connor Shumate (138), who took third, and Jason Brawley (152), who came in fifth.

Among others out of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference, Lincolnton was seventh with 83 points. Four of its five wrestlers went to the consolation finals with Caleb Deaton (132), Josh White (145) and Geviaunta Walker (220) each winning third. Ethan Smith (138) also advanced and finished in fourth.

Led by Mason Avery’s 12-5 win over J.F. Webb’s Nicholas Harris in the 182 championship, West Lincoln rounded out the top 10 at 62 points. Other state placers for the Rebels were Camden Sain in fourth at 285 and Patrick Goins in fifth at 170.

Other area grapplers taking medals were West Caldwell’s Fernando Teniente (113) and Rakeem Smith (145), each coming in fourth.

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

While Bandys wrapped up its state title Saturday morning, Foard nearly had its championship in the bag after Friday night’s semifinal session. The Tigers finished the weekend with four gold medalists, one state runner-up and two others in the top six. Altogether, Foard had 142.5 points, ahead of second-place West Rowan’s 92.5 and Union Pines 90.5. The team championship was the second in a row for the Tigers and Foard’s fourth since 2011.

With the haul of individual medalists in hand, head coach Mike Carey was asked if this was as solid a weekend of wrestling that he could recall.

“It’s beyond solid,” responded Carey. “It’s exceptional. The storybook for some of these guys, that they just wrote, it brought tears to my eyes for those kids. So much blood and sweat goes into this, and the emotions, this sport brings that stuff out.”

The highlight for the head coach was seeing his son, Brock, win his first individual championship as a senior. The younger Carey, who was the state runner-up twice and third in 2021, defeated Tyriq Freeman of Central Cabarrus 14-7 to cap his career at 160-9.

“That was such an emotional experience for me and him both,” said the head coach, who received a leaping bear hug from the senior after the match. “He’s had so many injuries and expectations, to do it at the 3A 145 class is unreal.”

“I’ve been training for this my whole life and to finally get this,” said Brock with relief of getting a championship apparent. “It feels so good.”

The feel-good stories continued for Foard. Zane Birtchet finally got his state title after winning the 170-lb. bout 11-3 over Dominic Blue of Scotland County.

Birtchet admitting having a deeper appreciation for the journey than if he had won as a freshman.

“The finals are just different,” said the senior, who ends his career at 170-15. “That's why you have so many upsets. It just takes every type of person, a different type of heart, a different type of work ethic to pull it out and accomplish this.”

Dylan Smith started the evening session by winning his second state title in row in the 195 bout, adding to the 220-lb. title from last year. Smith defeated Acoya Isley of Orange 10-4, which capped his record from the last three seasons at 119-3.

“At 220, I just didn’t feel I could move as well,” said Smith, who admitted he was more relaxed in this year’s championship match. “I just wanted to see what my body could do at 195. I was like, I really wanted to challenge myself because I didn't want to do the same weight.”

Winning his second title in three seasons, this time at 152 pounds, was Brayden Mejia. The junior, who took the 2A 106-pound championship in 2020, defeated Pisgah’s Xander Hill 6-5.

Mejia admitted this title was more difficult that the one two seasons ago.

“This one felt way harder,” said Mejia. “All of my matches had to be gritted out. I think every single match was like two or one point. It was just so much harder. I had to grit out everyone. I think this is definitely going to be my favorite state run, so far.”

Also medaling for Foard were Kevin Romero (138) and Sam Bolch (285), each of whom made it to the semifinals before coming in sixth.

Out of the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, North Iredell had all three of its state qualifiers get to the finals with two winning gold. Earning championships were Bray Trivette (138) and Edison Flores (220), both of whom finished unbeaten seasons. Brixon Burgess (182) finished in second. As a team, North Iredell finished seventh at 70 points.

Getting to the consolation finals were Hibriten’s Ross Watts (145), St. Stephens Andrew Kehoe (182) and Statesville’s Steven Hamby (285). Each took their opponents to overtime before losing in the sudden-victory period 3-1, which put all three in fourth place spots for the weekend.

Other medalists from the area were Matthew Peterson (160) of Ashe County who came in fifth. Nicholas Martinez (220) became Hickory’s first medalist since 2005 with a sixth-place finish.

4A RECAP

Nate Dahlstrom from Alexander Central was the lone 4A wrestler remaining in medal contention on Saturday morning. However, the Cougars 182-pound battler went down one round short of the medal round in a 10-4 defeat.

In the team competition, Laney defended its championship with 118.5 points. They were followed by Northwest Guilford at 101.

1A RECAP

The tightest team race in all four classifications came down to the championship rounds before Avery County nudged ahead to repeat as champion with 134.5 points. Robbinsville, which led the pack heading into the finals round, was second at 127.5 points.