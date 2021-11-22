5th annual Run for the Dogs attracts 54 runners at Rocky Face Park

The Run for the Dogs Trail Race attracted 54 participants to the fifth annual event held Nov. 6 at Rocky Face Park on a brisk, sunny day. Runners/hikers participated in 4-mile, 8-mile and 12-mile races.

For the 4-mile race, the top three males were Andrew Jennings (36:39), Andre Harmon (38:30) and Jake Hyman (40:28). The top three females were Ena Aguilar (44:02), Marcella Miller (51:43) and Michaelle Browers (56:16). Masters awards (age 40+) were presented to Cameron Beddingfield (45:37) and Masayo Ballard (1:12:28), according to a news release from Alexander County.

For the 8-mile race, the top three males were Evan Cerick (1:09:57), Nathanael Smoker (1:32:38) and David Pettis (1:39:55). The top three females were Elena Der (1:42:46), H.M. (1:54:46) and Linda Hohenberger (2:27:12). The Male Masters award (age 40+) was presented to Kelly Pennell (1:42:06).

For the 12-mile race, the top three males were Andrew Nicholson (1:53:57), Edmundo Pacheco (2:05:45) and Andrew Peterson (2:06:44). The top two females were Kathi Vanhoose (2:39:26) and Lisa Loveday (3:30:30). The Male Masters award (age 40+) was presented to Benny Vanhoose (2:16:40).