5 Red Hawk baseball players to participate in new Appalachian League

Five members of the Catawba Valley Community College baseball program are participating this summer in the new Appalachian League — a former minor league turned collegiate wood bat league.
Red Hawk pitchers Andrew Dye, Brett Banks, Cooper Sain and Jordan Davis along with second baseman Chandler Blackwelder will participate in the Appalachian League — one of the longest-standing baseball leagues in the United States.
This collegiate summer league, which features top rising college freshmen and sophomores, is a part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) — a collaborative effort that establishes a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States.
CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle, who serves as a scout and coach for USA Baseball and was a part of player identification and selection committee for Appalachian League, is thrilled to see his players earn the chance to compete on this unique stage.
“I’m very excited and happy for them and the opportunity it’s going to provide for them,” Rozzelle said. “They’ve earned it with their talent level and with their play on the field. It’s a great opportunity for them to be able to launch their career to another level and get in front of different eyes than they would at CVCC. It’s just exciting to be a part of. I’m excited for the guys, and we hope to have a connection through the Appalachian League moving forward for years to come.”
Each of the participating players in the Appalachian League will be assigned to one of 10 teams in the league across four states, including the Bluefield Ridge Runners (W.Va.), Bristol State Liners (Va.), Burlington Sock Puppets (N.C.), Danville Otterbots (Va.), Elizabethton River Riders (Tenn.), Greenville Flyboys (Tenn.), Johnson City Doughboys (Tenn.), Kingsport Axemen (Tenn.), Princeton WhistlePigs (W.Va.) and Pulaski River Turtles (Va.).
Each of these 10 clubs will utilize technology and data-driven programs to help these student athletes achieve new heights of development as well as give the fans in the neighboring communities an elite level of baseball.
The new Appalachian League also serves as a part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, as well as other future national teams.
“Being a part of this identification process and this new league as we move forward with the Appalachian League as it transitions from professional to collegiate has been an awesome deal to be a part of,” Rozzelle said. “There are so many great people behind the scenes who are working so hard to take this thing from an idea and a concept to actually putting it into fruition in less than a year’s time. It’s been an honor to be a part of. USA Baseball is a special place with special people. It’s something I’m honored every year that I get to have a small part in it.”