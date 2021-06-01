5 Red Hawk baseball players to participate in new Appalachian League

Each of these 10 clubs will utilize technology and data-driven programs to help these student athletes achieve new heights of development as well as give the fans in the neighboring communities an elite level of baseball.

“Being a part of this identification process and this new league as we move forward with the Appalachian League as it transitions from professional to collegiate has been an awesome deal to be a part of,” Rozzelle said. “There are so many great people behind the scenes who are working so hard to take this thing from an idea and a concept to actually putting it into fruition in less than a year’s time. It’s been an honor to be a part of. USA Baseball is a special place with special people. It’s something I’m honored every year that I get to have a small part in it.”